Apex Legends Peacekeeper stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The Peacekeeper has, from day one, been one of the most formidable and frightening weapons in Apex Legends, delivering massive burst damage at a surprising effective range. But now it’s stronger than ever, as a result of Season 5 elevating the weapon to the ranks of Care Package-exclusivity. Our Apex Legends Peacekeeper guide will walk you through the various stats of this close-quarters monster.

Apex Legends Peacekeeper stats

The Peacekeeper is an extremely powerful close-quarters shotgun, available only in Care Packages. Pre-equipped with a Digital Threat optic attachment, it is designed to down enemies in just one or two well-placed, well-timed blasts. Aiming down sights for an extended period will progressively tighten the spread of the Peacekeeper’s blast, much like the Triple Take sniper rifle. It is by far the strongest shotgun available right now in Apex Legends.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Peacekeeper Shotgun in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Peacekeeper.

Peacekeeper basic stats



Weapon Type: Shotgun

Shotgun Ammo: Unique Ammo



Unique Ammo Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: None (Care Package Weapon)

None (Care Package Weapon) Mag Size: 5

Peacekeeper damage stats



Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 110/143/88 Pellets: 11, Star Pattern Per Pellet: 10/13/8

110/143/88 RPM: 58

58 Body DPS: 110

110 Body Shots To Kill: 1/2/2/2/3 Low Profile: 1/2/2/2/2 Fortified: 2/2/2/3/3

1/2/2/2/3 Projectile Speed: 16,000

Peacekeeper handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.45s Full Reload Time: 3.35s

2.45s Draw Time: 0.45s

0.45s ADS Movement Speed: 91%

