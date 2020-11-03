Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends Peacekeeper stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Peacekeeper stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 4:05PM

The Peacekeeper has, from day one, been one of the most formidable and frightening weapons in Apex Legends, delivering massive burst damage at a surprising effective range. But now it’s stronger than ever, as a result of Season 5 elevating the weapon to the ranks of Care Package-exclusivity. Our Apex Legends Peacekeeper guide will walk you through the various stats of this close-quarters monster.

On this page:

Apex Legends Peacekeeper stats

The Peacekeeper is an extremely powerful close-quarters shotgun, available only in Care Packages. Pre-equipped with a Digital Threat optic attachment, it is designed to down enemies in just one or two well-placed, well-timed blasts. Aiming down sights for an extended period will progressively tighten the spread of the Peacekeeper’s blast, much like the Triple Take sniper rifle. It is by far the strongest shotgun available right now in Apex Legends.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Peacekeeper Shotgun in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Peacekeeper.

Peacekeeper basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Shotgun
  • Ammo: Unique Ammo
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: None (Care Package Weapon)
  • Mag Size: 5

Peacekeeper damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 110/143/88
    • Pellets: 11, Star Pattern
    • Per Pellet: 10/13/8
  • RPM: 58
  • Body DPS: 110
  • Body Shots To Kill: 1/2/2/2/3
    • Low Profile: 1/2/2/2/2
    • Fortified: 2/2/2/3/3
  • Projectile Speed: 16,000

Peacekeeper handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 2.45s
    • Full Reload Time: 3.35s
  • Draw Time: 0.45s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 91%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

