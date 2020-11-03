Apex Legends Prowler stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The Prowler has always been one of the strongest weapons in Apex Legends, and with Season 7, it has been elevated to the top tier of Care Package-exclusive weapons alongside the Kraber and Peacekeeper. Our Apex Legends Prowler guide will walk you through all kinds of useful info and stats on things like damage, fire rate, shots to kill, recoil, and much more.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Apex Legends Prowler stats

The Prowler has always occupied a strange area of the Apex Legends weapons arsenal – locked in an unfortunate five-shot burst unless you get your hands on a Selectfire Receiver, which unlocks the SMG’s tremendous top-tier full-auto self. With Season 7 though, the Prowler is a Care-Package-exclusive weapon, and the full-auto mode is built right into the gun, making it instantly one of the most powerful weapons in Apex. This gun’s high damage and DPS will shred any nearby target in an instant, and its high magazine capacity ensures you’ll have enough firepower for the task.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Prowler SMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Prowler.

Prowler basic stats

Weapon Type: SMG

SMG Ammo: Unique Ammo

Unique Ammo Firing Modes: Full-Auto, Burst

Full-Auto, Burst Attachment Slots: None

None Mag Size: 35

Prowler damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 15/23/12

15/23/12 RPM: 800

800 Body DPS: 200

200 Body Shots To Kill: 7/10/12/14/15 Low Profile: 7/10/12/13/15 Fortified: 8/12/14/16/18

7/10/12/14/15 Max Headshot Distance: 1,500m

1,500m Projectile Speed: 18,000

Prowler handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.00s Full Reload Time: 2.60s

2.00s Draw Time: 0.35s

0.35s ADS Movement Speed: 86%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.