Apex Legends R-301 Carbine stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more
The faithful R-301 Carbine is one of the favourite guns of many an Apex Legends player. Its high rate of fire and DPS is combined with a wonderful absence of recoil, allowing you to turn enemies even at longer ranges into swiss cheese. Our Apex Legends R-301 Carbine guide will go through the various stats that you ought to know before using this powerful Assault Rifle.
On this page:
- Apex Legends R-301 Carbine stats
- R-301 Carbine basic stats
- R-301 Carbine damage stats
- R-301 Carbine handling stats
The R-301 Carbine is one of the most accurate weapons in Apex Legends, and the fact that its main disadvantage (a low natural magazine capacity) can be overcome with the right attachment. One of the strongest and most reliable mid-range weapons available, the high rate of fire gives this low-damage weapon a very respectable DPS, but the real strength of the Carbine is the fact that you can hit your shots more easily than most other guns. It’s just that accurate.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the R-301 Carbine in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the R-301.
R-301 Carbine basic stats
- Weapon Type: Assault Rifle
- Ammo: Light
- Firing Modes: Full-Auto, Single
- Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
- Mag Size: 18
- With Extended Mags: 20/25/28
R-301 Carbine damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 14/28/11
- RPM: 816
- Body DPS: 182
- Body Shots To Kill: 8/11/13/15/17
- Low Profile: 7/11/12/14/16
- Fortified: 9/13/15/17/19
- Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m
- Projectile Speed: 29,000
R-301 Carbine handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s
- Full Reload Time: 3.20s
- Draw Time: 0.60s
- ADS Movement Speed: 50%
