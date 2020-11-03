Apex Legends R-301 Carbine stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The faithful R-301 Carbine is one of the favourite guns of many an Apex Legends player. Its high rate of fire and DPS is combined with a wonderful absence of recoil, allowing you to turn enemies even at longer ranges into swiss cheese. Our Apex Legends R-301 Carbine guide will go through the various stats that you ought to know before using this powerful Assault Rifle.

Apex Legends R-301 Carbine stats

The R-301 Carbine is one of the most accurate weapons in Apex Legends, and the fact that its main disadvantage (a low natural magazine capacity) can be overcome with the right attachment. One of the strongest and most reliable mid-range weapons available, the high rate of fire gives this low-damage weapon a very respectable DPS, but the real strength of the Carbine is the fact that you can hit your shots more easily than most other guns. It’s just that accurate.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the R-301 Carbine in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the R-301.

R-301 Carbine basic stats

Weapon Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Ammo: Light

Light Firing Modes: Full-Auto, Single

Full-Auto, Single Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 18 With Extended Mags: 20/25/28

18

R-301 Carbine damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 14/28/11

14/28/11 RPM: 816

816 Body DPS: 182

182 Body Shots To Kill: 8/11/13/15/17 Low Profile: 7/11/12/14/16 Fortified: 9/13/15/17/19

8/11/13/15/17 Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m

11,828m Projectile Speed: 29,000

R-301 Carbine handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s Full Reload Time: 3.20s

2.40s Draw Time: 0.60s

0.60s ADS Movement Speed: 50%

