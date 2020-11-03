Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Apex Legends R-301 Carbine stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date R-301 Carbine stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 3:55PM

Featured post Apex Legends R-301 Carbine stats

The faithful R-301 Carbine is one of the favourite guns of many an Apex Legends player. Its high rate of fire and DPS is combined with a wonderful absence of recoil, allowing you to turn enemies even at longer ranges into swiss cheese. Our Apex Legends R-301 Carbine guide will go through the various stats that you ought to know before using this powerful Assault Rifle.

On this page:

Apex Legends R-301 Carbine stats

The R-301 Carbine is one of the most accurate weapons in Apex Legends, and the fact that its main disadvantage (a low natural magazine capacity) can be overcome with the right attachment. One of the strongest and most reliable mid-range weapons available, the high rate of fire gives this low-damage weapon a very respectable DPS, but the real strength of the Carbine is the fact that you can hit your shots more easily than most other guns. It’s just that accurate.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the R-301 Carbine in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the R-301.

R-301 Carbine basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Assault Rifle
  • Ammo: Light
  • Firing Modes: Full-Auto, Single
  • Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
  • Mag Size: 18
    • With Extended Mags: 20/25/28

R-301 Carbine damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 14/28/11
  • RPM: 816
  • Body DPS: 182
  • Body Shots To Kill: 8/11/13/15/17
    • Low Profile: 7/11/12/14/16
    • Fortified: 9/13/15/17/19
  • Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m
  • Projectile Speed: 29,000

R-301 Carbine handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s
    • Full Reload Time: 3.20s
  • Draw Time: 0.60s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 50%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends settings guide: reduce lag, increase FPS, display ping, and more

Best settings in Apex Legends for high fps and minimal lag

Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Evo Shields, Helmets, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields explained

Apex Legends attachments [Season 7] - best attachments & Hop-Ups explained

Learn about all the attachments in Apex Legends

Latest articles

Menu New Game+ is a game of fake menus that makes infinite RimWorld patch notes

In fairness, the menu can often be the best bit

C.H.A.I.N. stitches 20 games into one horrific free collection

2

Apex Legends settings guide: reduce lag, increase FPS, display ping, and more

Best settings in Apex Legends for high fps and minimal lag

Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Evo Shields, Helmets, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields explained