Apex Legends R-99 stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date R-99 stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 3:44PM

Featured post Apex Legends R-99 stats

The R-99 is rightly feared and coveted by a majority of Apex Legends players, rightly so as the fastest-firing gun in the game. This quick and deadly SMG is capable of tearing apart a full armoured opponent in less than a second, provided you hit your shots. Our Apex Legends R-99 guide will walk you through various useful things to know about this supremely potent SMG.

On this page:

Apex Legends R-99 stats

The R-99 was always one of the strongest late-game weapons in Apex Legends thanks to its ridiculous fire rate, so it made sense that Season 6 saw fit to elevate the SMG up to the rare Legendary tier of Care Package-exclusive guns. But now, the R-99 is back in world loot, and in the hands of many a late-game Apex player.

This close-range shredder features low damage but extremely high DPS. Add to that a good Barrel Stabiliser and Light Mag, and you’ve got a strong contender for the most powerful weapon in the game, full stop.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the R-99 SMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the R-99.

R-99 basic stats

  • Weapon Type: SMG
  • Ammo: Light
  • Firing Modes: Full-Auto
  • Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
  • Mag Size: 20
    • With Extended Mags: 22/24/27

R-99 damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 11/17/9
  • RPM: 1,080
  • Body DPS: 198
  • Body Shots To Kill: 10/14/16/19/21
    • Low Profile: 9/13/16/18/20
    • Fortified: 11/17/19/22/25
  • Max Headshot Distance: 1,500m
  • Projectile Speed: 21,000

R-99 handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 1.80s
    • Full Reload Time: 2.45s
  • Draw Time: 0.35s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 86%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

