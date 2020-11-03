Apex Legends R-99 stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The R-99 is rightly feared and coveted by a majority of Apex Legends players, rightly so as the fastest-firing gun in the game. This quick and deadly SMG is capable of tearing apart a full armoured opponent in less than a second, provided you hit your shots. Our Apex Legends R-99 guide will walk you through various useful things to know about this supremely potent SMG.

Apex Legends R-99 stats

The R-99 was always one of the strongest late-game weapons in Apex Legends thanks to its ridiculous fire rate, so it made sense that Season 6 saw fit to elevate the SMG up to the rare Legendary tier of Care Package-exclusive guns. But now, the R-99 is back in world loot, and in the hands of many a late-game Apex player.

This close-range shredder features low damage but extremely high DPS. Add to that a good Barrel Stabiliser and Light Mag, and you’ve got a strong contender for the most powerful weapon in the game, full stop.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the R-99 SMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the R-99.

R-99 basic stats

Weapon Type: SMG

SMG Ammo: Light

Light Firing Modes: Full-Auto

Full-Auto Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 20 With Extended Mags: 22/24/27

20

R-99 damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 11/17/9

11/17/9 RPM: 1,080

1,080 Body DPS: 198

198 Body Shots To Kill: 10/14/16/19/21 Low Profile: 9/13/16/18/20 Fortified: 11/17/19/22/25

10/14/16/19/21 Max Headshot Distance: 1,500m

1,500m Projectile Speed: 21,000

R-99 handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 1.80s Full Reload Time: 2.45s

1.80s Draw Time: 0.35s

0.35s ADS Movement Speed: 86%

