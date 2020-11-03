Apex Legends RE-45 stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

With Season 2, Respawn elevated one of the lowest rungs of the Apex Legends weapons ladder, the RE-45, to towering heights with the incredibly powerful Disruptor Rounds Hop Up. With Season 3, that Hop Up vanished, and with it the RE-45’s brief time in the sun. But that doesn’t mean it can’t shred an opponent under the right circumstances. In the below Apex Legends RE-45 guide, we’ll walk you through the weapon’s stats and other useful info.

Apex Legends RE-45 stats

The RE-45 has had a bit of an up-and-down journey through the seasons of Apex Legends, which seem to correspond with the addition and subtraction of Hop-Ups for this unassuming pistol. With Season 7 the RE-45 can be fitted with a Quickdraw Holster Hop-Up, which increases its weapon switch speed, ADS speed, and hipfire accuracy, turning it into a reliable sidearm for once you’ve expended your main weapon in close combat with an injured enemy.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the RE-45 Pistol in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the RE-45.

RE-45 basic stats

Weapon Type: Pistol

Pistol Ammo: Light

Light Firing Modes: Full-Auto

Full-Auto Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Hop-Up: Quickdraw Holster

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Mag Size: 16 With Extended Mags: 19/22/25

16

RE-45 damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 12/18/11

12/18/11 RPM: 750

750 Body DPS: 150

150 Body Shots To Kill: 9/13/15/17/19 Low Profile: 8/12/14/16/18 Fortified: 10/15/18/20/23

9/13/15/17/19 Max Headshot Distance: 1,500m

1,500m Projectile Speed: 19,500

RE-45 handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 1.5s Full Reload Time: 1.95s

1.5s Draw Time: 0.25s

0.25s ADS Movement Speed: 95%

