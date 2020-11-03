Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends RE-45 stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 3:47PM

With Season 2, Respawn elevated one of the lowest rungs of the Apex Legends weapons ladder, the RE-45, to towering heights with the incredibly powerful Disruptor Rounds Hop Up. With Season 3, that Hop Up vanished, and with it the RE-45’s brief time in the sun. But that doesn’t mean it can’t shred an opponent under the right circumstances. In the below Apex Legends RE-45 guide, we’ll walk you through the weapon’s stats and other useful info.

On this page:

Apex Legends RE-45 stats

The RE-45 has had a bit of an up-and-down journey through the seasons of Apex Legends, which seem to correspond with the addition and subtraction of Hop-Ups for this unassuming pistol. With Season 7 the RE-45 can be fitted with a Quickdraw Holster Hop-Up, which increases its weapon switch speed, ADS speed, and hipfire accuracy, turning it into a reliable sidearm for once you’ve expended your main weapon in close combat with an injured enemy.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the RE-45 Pistol in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the RE-45.

RE-45 basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Pistol
  • Ammo: Light
  • Firing Modes: Full-Auto
  • Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Hop-Up
    • Hop-Up: Quickdraw Holster
  • Mag Size: 16
    • With Extended Mags: 19/22/25

RE-45 damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 12/18/11
  • RPM: 750
  • Body DPS: 150
  • Body Shots To Kill: 9/13/15/17/19
    • Low Profile: 8/12/14/16/18
    • Fortified: 10/15/18/20/23
  • Max Headshot Distance: 1,500m
  • Projectile Speed: 19,500

RE-45 handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 1.5s
    • Full Reload Time: 1.95s
  • Draw Time: 0.25s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 95%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

