Apex Legends Scout stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more
View our up-to-date Scout stats ready for Season 7
Once a light sniper rifle, now a punchy semi-auto Assault Rifle, the Scout is a surprisingly powerful weapon in Apex Legends. Our Apex Legends Scout guide will walk you through the stats of this popular and fast-firing rifle, from DPS and reload times to various time-to-kill (TTK) statistics under different circumstances.
On this page:
Apex Legends Scout stats
The G7 Scout is a startlingly capable weapon in Apex Legends. If you’ve a good trigger finger, you’ll find that the Scout’s high fire rate and high damage combine into an awesome DPS that can drop enemies in moments – and it only gets more potent when you attach the Double Tap Trigger Hop-Up, which allows you to fire twice in quick succession with every pull of the trigger.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the G7 Scout in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Scout.
Scout basic stats
- Weapon Type: Assault Rifle
- Ammo: Light
- Firing Modes: Single
- Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up
- Hop-Up: Double Tap Trigger
- Mag Size: 10
- With Extended Mags: 15/18/20
Scout damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 34/60/26
- RPM: 240
- Body DPS: 136
- Body Shots To Kill: 3/5/6/6/7
- Low Profile: 3/5/5/6/7
- Fortified: 4/6/7/7/8
- Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m
- Projectile Speed: 31,500
Scout handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s
- Full Reload Time: 3.00s
- Draw Time: 0.60s
- ADS Movement Speed: 36%
