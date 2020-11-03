Apex Legends Scout stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

Once a light sniper rifle, now a punchy semi-auto Assault Rifle, the Scout is a surprisingly powerful weapon in Apex Legends. Our Apex Legends Scout guide will walk you through the stats of this popular and fast-firing rifle, from DPS and reload times to various time-to-kill (TTK) statistics under different circumstances.

Apex Legends Scout stats

The G7 Scout is a startlingly capable weapon in Apex Legends. If you’ve a good trigger finger, you’ll find that the Scout’s high fire rate and high damage combine into an awesome DPS that can drop enemies in moments – and it only gets more potent when you attach the Double Tap Trigger Hop-Up, which allows you to fire twice in quick succession with every pull of the trigger.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the G7 Scout in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Scout.

Scout basic stats

Weapon Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Ammo: Light

Light Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Hop-Up: Double Tap Trigger

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Mag Size: 10 With Extended Mags: 15/18/20

10

Scout damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 34/60/26

34/60/26 RPM: 240

240 Body DPS: 136

136 Body Shots To Kill: 3/5/6/6/7 Low Profile: 3/5/5/6/7 Fortified: 4/6/7/7/8

3/5/6/6/7 Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m

29,528m Projectile Speed: 31,500

Scout handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s Full Reload Time: 3.00s

2.40s Draw Time: 0.60s

0.60s ADS Movement Speed: 36%

