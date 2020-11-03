Apex Legends Sentinel stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

Season 4 of Apex Legends gifted players with the Sentinel – a punchy new bolt-action sniper rifle with the unique ability to consume Shield Cells to enter a supercharged state. Our Apex Legends Sentinel guide will show you how to make the most of this powerful sniper rifle, with full stats on DPS, reload times, fire rate, and more.

Apex Legends Sentinel stats

The Sentinel is a standard click-and-shoot bolt-action sniper rifle that packs hella damage into each shot. Think of it as a Kraber-lite. Slow-firing, but if you land a hit, you know they be hurtin’. What sets the Sentinel apart from any other weapon in the Apex Legends arsenal is its unique ability to consume two Shield Cells from your inventory in order to enter a temporary charged state. During this charged state, each shot is a guaranteed 100 damage to the target enemy’s shields.

Overall, the extreme punishing damage of the Sentinel elevates it to the top tier of Apex Legends weapons alongside its fellow sniper, the Charge Rifle.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Sentinel Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Sentinel.

Sentinel basic stats

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Ammo: Sniper

Sniper Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock

Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 4 With Extended Mags: 5/6/7

4

Sentinel damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 70/140/63 Energized Damage: 88

70/140/63 RPM: 37.5

37.5 Body DPS: 40

40 Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/3/3/4 Low Profile: 2/3/3/3/4 Fortified: 2/3/3/4/4

2/3/3/3/4 Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m

29,528m Projectile Speed: 30,500

Sentinel handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.50s Full Reload Time: 3.60s

2.50s Draw Time: 0.90s

0.90s ADS Movement Speed: 36%

