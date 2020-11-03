Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends Sentinel stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Sentinel stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 4:15PM

Featured post Apex Legends Sentinel stats

Season 4 of Apex Legends gifted players with the Sentinel – a punchy new bolt-action sniper rifle with the unique ability to consume Shield Cells to enter a supercharged state. Our Apex Legends Sentinel guide will show you how to make the most of this powerful sniper rifle, with full stats on DPS, reload times, fire rate, and more.

On this page:

Apex Legends Sentinel stats

The Sentinel is a standard click-and-shoot bolt-action sniper rifle that packs hella damage into each shot. Think of it as a Kraber-lite. Slow-firing, but if you land a hit, you know they be hurtin’. What sets the Sentinel apart from any other weapon in the Apex Legends arsenal is its unique ability to consume two Shield Cells from your inventory in order to enter a temporary charged state. During this charged state, each shot is a guaranteed 100 damage to the target enemy’s shields.

Overall, the extreme punishing damage of the Sentinel elevates it to the top tier of Apex Legends weapons alongside its fellow sniper, the Charge Rifle.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Sentinel Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Sentinel.

Sentinel basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
  • Ammo: Sniper
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock
  • Mag Size: 4
    • With Extended Mags: 5/6/7

Sentinel damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 70/140/63
    • Energized Damage: 88
  • RPM: 37.5
  • Body DPS: 40
  • Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/3/3/4
    • Low Profile: 2/3/3/3/4
    • Fortified: 2/3/3/4/4
  • Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m
  • Projectile Speed: 30,500

Sentinel handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 2.50s
    • Full Reload Time: 3.60s
  • Draw Time: 0.90s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 36%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

