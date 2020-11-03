Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Apex Legends Spitfire stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, stats

View our up-to-date Spitfire stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 3:57PM

Featured post Apex Legends Spitfire stats

One of just three Light Machine Guns (LMGs) currently in Apex Legends, the M600 Spitfire is a powerhouse of a gun, dealing high damage at a high fire rate with a high ammo capacity. What’s not to love? Let’s find out. Our Apex Legends Spitfire guide will walk you through the various stats of this powerful LMG.

On this page:

Apex Legends Spitfire stats

The Spitfire, as with all the LMGs in Apex Legends, is an absolute beast when you hit your shots. While it lacks the DPS potential of the Devotion, each individual shot deals higher damage, which means you need fewer shots to down an enemy. What’s more, with a purple Extended Mag attached, the Spitfire’s magazine size is elevated to a lofty 55 rounds, which means you only need to hit with roughly a fifth of your shots in order to kill an enemy with full red armour.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Spitfire LMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Spitfire.

Spitfire basic stats

  • Weapon Type: LMG
  • Ammo: Heavy
  • Firing Modes: Full-Auto
  • Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
  • Mag Size: 35
    • With Extended Mags: 40/45/55

Spitfire damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 18/36/14
  • RPM: 512
  • Body DPS: 154
  • Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/13
    • Low Profile: 6/8/10/11/12
    • Fortified: 7/10/12/14/15
  • Max Headshot Distance: 2,500m
  • Projectile Speed: 27,500

Spitfire handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 2.80s
    • Full Reload Time: 3.33s
  • Draw Time: 0.70s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 41%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends settings guide: reduce lag, increase FPS, display ping, and more

Best settings in Apex Legends for high fps and minimal lag

Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Evo Shields, Helmets, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields explained

Apex Legends attachments [Season 7] - best attachments & Hop-Ups explained

Learn about all the attachments in Apex Legends

Latest articles

C.H.A.I.N. stitches 20 games into one horrific free collection

1

Apex Legends settings guide: reduce lag, increase FPS, display ping, and more

Best settings in Apex Legends for high fps and minimal lag

Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Evo Shields, Helmets, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields explained

Apex Legends attachments [Season 7] - best attachments & Hop-Ups explained

Learn about all the attachments in Apex Legends