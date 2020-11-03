Apex Legends Spitfire stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, stats

One of just three Light Machine Guns (LMGs) currently in Apex Legends, the M600 Spitfire is a powerhouse of a gun, dealing high damage at a high fire rate with a high ammo capacity. What’s not to love? Let’s find out. Our Apex Legends Spitfire guide will walk you through the various stats of this powerful LMG.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Apex Legends Spitfire stats

The Spitfire, as with all the LMGs in Apex Legends, is an absolute beast when you hit your shots. While it lacks the DPS potential of the Devotion, each individual shot deals higher damage, which means you need fewer shots to down an enemy. What’s more, with a purple Extended Mag attached, the Spitfire’s magazine size is elevated to a lofty 55 rounds, which means you only need to hit with roughly a fifth of your shots in order to kill an enemy with full red armour.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Spitfire LMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Spitfire.

Spitfire basic stats

Weapon Type: LMG

LMG Ammo: Heavy

Heavy Firing Modes: Full-Auto

Full-Auto Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 35 With Extended Mags: 40/45/55

35

Spitfire damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 18/36/14

18/36/14 RPM: 512

512 Body DPS: 154

154 Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/13 Low Profile: 6/8/10/11/12 Fortified: 7/10/12/14/15

6/9/10/12/13 Max Headshot Distance: 2,500m

2,500m Projectile Speed: 27,500

Spitfire handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.80s Full Reload Time: 3.33s

2.80s Draw Time: 0.70s

0.70s ADS Movement Speed: 41%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.