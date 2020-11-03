Apex Legends Spitfire stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, stats
One of just three Light Machine Guns (LMGs) currently in Apex Legends, the M600 Spitfire is a powerhouse of a gun, dealing high damage at a high fire rate with a high ammo capacity. What’s not to love? Let’s find out. Our Apex Legends Spitfire guide will walk you through the various stats of this powerful LMG.
Apex Legends Spitfire stats
The Spitfire, as with all the LMGs in Apex Legends, is an absolute beast when you hit your shots. While it lacks the DPS potential of the Devotion, each individual shot deals higher damage, which means you need fewer shots to down an enemy. What’s more, with a purple Extended Mag attached, the Spitfire’s magazine size is elevated to a lofty 55 rounds, which means you only need to hit with roughly a fifth of your shots in order to kill an enemy with full red armour.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Spitfire LMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Spitfire.
Spitfire basic stats
- Weapon Type: LMG
- Ammo: Heavy
- Firing Modes: Full-Auto
- Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
- Mag Size: 35
- With Extended Mags: 40/45/55
Spitfire damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 18/36/14
- RPM: 512
- Body DPS: 154
- Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/13
- Low Profile: 6/8/10/11/12
- Fortified: 7/10/12/14/15
- Max Headshot Distance: 2,500m
- Projectile Speed: 27,500
Spitfire handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.80s
- Full Reload Time: 3.33s
- Draw Time: 0.70s
- ADS Movement Speed: 41%
