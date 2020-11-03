Apex Legends Triple Take stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

A cross between a shotgun and a sniper, the Triple Take of Apex Legends produces a powerful triangular burst of three shots with every pull of the trigger. There’s a lot to know about the Triple Take, so we’ve put together the below Apex Legends Triple Take guide, which will walk you through various information and stats on everything from damage to reload times.

Apex Legends Triple Take stats

Potent at both close and long range, the Triple Take is one of the oddest weapons in the Apex Legends arsenal. Firing three bullets in a triangle pattern with every blast, this rifle is accurate at longer distances thanks to its ADS spread tightening feature: the longer you aim, the tighter the spread, until it’s pretty much a single triple-strength projectile.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Triple Take Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Triple Take.

Triple Take basic stats

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Ammo: Sniper

Sniper Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock

Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 6 With Extended Mags: 7/8/9

6

Triple Take damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 69/138/63 Pellets: 3, Triangle Pattern Per Pellet: 23/46/21

69/138/63 RPM: 72

72 Body DPS: 82.8

82.8 Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/3/3/4 Low Profile: 2/3/3/3/4 Fortified: 2/3/3/4/4

2/3/3/3/4 Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m

29,528m Projectile Speed: 32,000

Triple Take handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.60s Full Reload Time: 3.40s

2.60s Draw Time: 0.90s

0.90s ADS Movement Speed: 36%

