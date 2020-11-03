Apex Legends Triple Take stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more
A cross between a shotgun and a sniper, the Triple Take of Apex Legends produces a powerful triangular burst of three shots with every pull of the trigger. There’s a lot to know about the Triple Take, so we’ve put together the below Apex Legends Triple Take guide, which will walk you through various information and stats on everything from damage to reload times.
Apex Legends Triple Take stats
Potent at both close and long range, the Triple Take is one of the oddest weapons in the Apex Legends arsenal. Firing three bullets in a triangle pattern with every blast, this rifle is accurate at longer distances thanks to its ADS spread tightening feature: the longer you aim, the tighter the spread, until it’s pretty much a single triple-strength projectile.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Triple Take Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Triple Take.
Triple Take basic stats
- Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
- Ammo: Sniper
- Firing Modes: Single
- Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock
- Mag Size: 6
- With Extended Mags: 7/8/9
Triple Take damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 69/138/63
- Pellets: 3, Triangle Pattern
- Per Pellet: 23/46/21
- RPM: 72
- Body DPS: 82.8
- Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/3/3/4
- Low Profile: 2/3/3/3/4
- Fortified: 2/3/3/4/4
- Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m
- Projectile Speed: 32,000
Triple Take handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.60s
- Full Reload Time: 3.40s
- Draw Time: 0.90s
- ADS Movement Speed: 36%
|Assault Rifles
|VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
|SMGs
|Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
|LMGs
|Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
|Shotguns
|EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
|Snipers
|Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
|Pistols
|P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman
