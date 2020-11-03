Apex Legends Volt stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The Volt was Season 6’s addition to the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and it took much of the season by storm. Filling the gap left behind in the world loot roster after the R-99 was elevated to Care Package exclusivity, the Volt is a high-powered close-quarters SMG with a low magazine size but devastating DPS potential. Learn about all the stats and quirks of this weapon in our Apex Legends Volt guide below.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Apex Legends Volt stats

The Volt is like a mini-Devotion in many ways. It’s an Energy-based SMG with extremely high DPS potential, but it guzzles Energy Ammo like almost no other gun, with its low magazine capacity and quick reload times. Nonetheless, it’s a top-tier weapon in Apex Legends right now, with high damage per shot for an SMG, and rather amazingly low recoil, allowing you to hit a greater number of your total shots than you might expect.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Volt SMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Volt.

Volt basic stats

Weapon Type: SMG

SMG Ammo: Energy

Energy Firing Modes: Full-Auto

Full-Auto Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 19 With Extended Mags: 21/23/26

19

Volt damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 16/24/13

16/24/13 RPM: 783

783 Body DPS: 208

208 Body Shots To Kill: 7/10/11/13/15 Low Profile: 6/9/11/12/14 Fortified: 8/12/13/15/17

7/10/11/13/15

Volt handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 1.60s Full Reload Time: 2.25s

1.60s Draw Time: 0.35s

0.35s ADS Movement Speed: 86%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.