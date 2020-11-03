Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends Volt stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Volt stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 4:10PM

Featured post Apex Legends Volt stats

The Volt was Season 6’s addition to the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and it took much of the season by storm. Filling the gap left behind in the world loot roster after the R-99 was elevated to Care Package exclusivity, the Volt is a high-powered close-quarters SMG with a low magazine size but devastating DPS potential. Learn about all the stats and quirks of this weapon in our Apex Legends Volt guide below.

On this page:

Apex Legends Volt stats

The Volt is like a mini-Devotion in many ways. It’s an Energy-based SMG with extremely high DPS potential, but it guzzles Energy Ammo like almost no other gun, with its low magazine capacity and quick reload times. Nonetheless, it’s a top-tier weapon in Apex Legends right now, with high damage per shot for an SMG, and rather amazingly low recoil, allowing you to hit a greater number of your total shots than you might expect.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Volt SMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Volt.

Volt basic stats

  • Weapon Type: SMG
  • Ammo: Energy
  • Firing Modes: Full-Auto
  • Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
  • Mag Size: 19
    • With Extended Mags: 21/23/26

Volt damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 16/24/13
  • RPM: 783
  • Body DPS: 208
  • Body Shots To Kill: 7/10/11/13/15
    • Low Profile: 6/9/11/12/14
    • Fortified: 8/12/13/15/17

Volt handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 1.60s
    • Full Reload Time: 2.25s
  • Draw Time: 0.35s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 86%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

