Apex Legends Wingman stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Wingman stats ready for Season 7

3rd November 2020 / 3:45PM

The Wingman has always been one of the top-tier weapons in Apex Legends, despite receiving several significant nerfs throughout its lifetime. Our Apex Legends Wingman guide will solidify your understanding of this potent hand cannon as you head into Season 7, going through various stats from damage and reload times to the gun’s various shots to kill stats.

On this page:

Apex Legends Wingman stats

The Wingman has been an extremely potent weapon since the start of Apex Legends. This punchy hand cannon deals large damage with every shot, and has stupendous headshot potential thanks to its Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up, and the fact that it is the only pistol in Apex which has no range dropoff on its headshot multiplier.

If you have great aim and practice your flickshots a lot, then the Wingman is one of the strongest secondary weapons out there. And now the opportunities for those headshots are even greater thanks to the new Quickdraw Holster Hop-Up, which speeds up the pistol’s ADS and weapon switch speed, and increases its hipfire accuracy.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Wingman Pistol in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Wingman.

Wingman basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Pistol
  • Ammo: Heavy
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Hop-Up
    • Hop-Ups: Skullpiercing Rifling, Quickdraw Holster
  • Mag Size: 5
    • With Extended Mags: 6/7/8

Wingman damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 45/90/41
  • RPM: 156
  • Body DPS: 117
  • Body Shots To Kill: 3/4/4/5/5
    • Low Profile: 3/4/4/5/5
    • Fortified: 3/4/5/6/6
  • Max Headshot Distance: 10,000m
  • Projectile Speed: 18,000

Wingman handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 2.10s
    • Full Reload Time: 2.10s
  • Draw Time: 0.25s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 100%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Who am I?

