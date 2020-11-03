Apex Legends Wingman stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The Wingman has always been one of the top-tier weapons in Apex Legends, despite receiving several significant nerfs throughout its lifetime. Our Apex Legends Wingman guide will solidify your understanding of this potent hand cannon as you head into Season 7, going through various stats from damage and reload times to the gun’s various shots to kill stats.

Apex Legends Wingman stats

The Wingman has been an extremely potent weapon since the start of Apex Legends. This punchy hand cannon deals large damage with every shot, and has stupendous headshot potential thanks to its Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up, and the fact that it is the only pistol in Apex which has no range dropoff on its headshot multiplier.

If you have great aim and practice your flickshots a lot, then the Wingman is one of the strongest secondary weapons out there. And now the opportunities for those headshots are even greater thanks to the new Quickdraw Holster Hop-Up, which speeds up the pistol’s ADS and weapon switch speed, and increases its hipfire accuracy.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Wingman Pistol in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Wingman.

Wingman basic stats

Weapon Type: Pistol

Pistol Ammo: Heavy

Heavy Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Hop-Ups: Skullpiercing Rifling, Quickdraw Holster

Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Mag Size: 5 With Extended Mags: 6/7/8

5

Wingman damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 45/90/41

45/90/41 RPM: 156

156 Body DPS: 117

117 Body Shots To Kill: 3/4/4/5/5 Low Profile: 3/4/4/5/5 Fortified: 3/4/5/6/6

3/4/4/5/5 Max Headshot Distance: 10,000m

10,000m Projectile Speed: 18,000

Wingman handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.10s Full Reload Time: 2.10s

2.10s Draw Time: 0.25s

0.25s ADS Movement Speed: 100%

