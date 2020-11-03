Mass Effect voice cast reunite for a "very special" N7 Day panel

Ah, N7 Day. A time for Mass Effect fans to come together and be sad because there hasn’t been a new game in the series since 2017 (even then, we don’t particularly like talking about that one). This year could be different, though. On Saturday the 7th November, a couple of BioWare developers and a bunch of voice actors from the Mass Effect trilogy are holding a “very special” panel.

Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer (FemShep and DudeShep, respectively) announced this “special event” on Twitter. At 7pm GMT (11am PST) they’ll be joining their castmates Ali Hillis (Liara T’Soni), Raphael Sbarge (Kaiden Alenko), Kimberly Brooks (Ashley Williams), Courtney Taylor (Jack), Alix Wilton Regan (Samantha Traynor), William Salyers (Mordin Solus), D.C. Douglas (Legion), and Steve Blum (Grunt), as well as BioWare writer Patrick Weekes and editor Karin Weekes.

Any other year this might just be seen as a nice cool celebration. However, seeing as vague rumours about a possible trilogy remaster have been circulating for months now, it’s hard not to get over-excited about what all this means.

This Saturday’s panel is our best shot at some concrete news now. I mean, if you were going to announce a remaster of a beloved trilogy, during a panel with the original cast on the most sacred day of the year for your fans would be a good time to do it, right?

All that’s left now is to hope and dream about what a Mass Effect remaster might look like. In May, I wrote about some of things I’d quite like it to address. I mainly just want Garrus to have nice armour in Mass Effect 2. He deserves it.

It would also be nice if they improved some of those hacking minigames. Remember the one from ME2 where you just have to click on scrolling pieces of text? No wonder the Citadel had so many issues with that sort of security.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings

