Apex Legends Gibraltar guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

When Apex Legends was first released, Gibraltar was a laughing stock, widely considered the least viable character to use in any match. Now, it’s a very different story, and every match will see several Gibraltars running around, throwing down Domes and Bombardments and making things very difficult for their enemies. Our Apex Legends Gibraltar guide will walk you through top tips and tricks for all his abilities, and much more.

Apex Legends Gibraltar guide: strengths & weaknesses

Let’s get this out of the way first: yes, Gibraltar is big. The biggest, in fact. And it’s a substantial downside to playing as him in Apex Legends – you simply have too large a hitbox to avoid gunfire the way smaller Legends like Wraith can.

But with recent Seasons, Gibraltar’s power has only increased to help balance this drawback. Gibraltar’s focus is in protection and defence, though he can also initiate and push with a great deal of success. His Passive provides him with a great deal of personal tanking potential, while his Tactical and Ultimate, if used correctly, can both completely change the course of a fight.

Gibraltar hitbox vs other Legends

The above is a composite of various hitbox images created by YouTuber “SookieSpy”, which bring to light the clear discrepancies in character hitboxes in Apex Legends. Subsequent seasons have made various alterations to hitboxes, but the fact remains that Gibraltar is about twice the size of Wraith, and thus, twice as easy to hit.

Nowadays this discrepancy is addressed with two Passives which are shared among multiple characters; Fortified, for Gibraltar and Caustic, which reduces their incoming damage by 15% and grants them immunity from gunfire slowdown; and Low Profile, which affects Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, and Wattson, and increases their incoming damage by 5%.

Gibraltar abilities overview

Gibraltar’s abilities, as discussed, generally revolve around protection, zoning, and changing the pace of a fight – though they all use very differing methods to accomplish this. Let’s take a look at each ability in turn.

Fortified (Passive) Incoming damage reduced by 15%. Not slowed by bullets.

Gun Shield (Passive) Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire.

Dome of Protection (Tactical) Blocks incoming and outgoing attacks. Healing items are used faster within the dome.

Defensive Bombardment (Ultimate) Call in a concentrated mortar strike on a position you mark with smoke.



Gun Shield tips

Gibraltar’s Passive, Gun Shield, doesn’t require much mastery at all, and without it there would be no saving him when under fire. With this Passive, every time you aim down sights as Gibraltar, after a brief delay a personal shield will flick on in front of you, covering a large section of your body from the front. You can, of course, fire through this shield, but enemies will have to inflict 50 damage to destroy the shield before they can start to damage your regular Shields and Health.

Here are our top Gun Shield tips for Gibraltar:

Be aware that there is a slight delay between aiming down sights and the Gun Shield appearing.

There is a cooldown to the Gun Shield once it has been broken, but this cooldown can be reduced using Shield Cells, Shield Batteries and Phoenix Kits.

All excess damage delivered by the shot that breaks the Shield will also be absorbed. For example, a Kraber shot will deal 125 damage, but even with 1 HP left on the Gun Shield, the entire Kraber shot will be absorbed by the shield and Gibraltar himself will take no damage.

The Gun Shield can be spotted easily by enemies, so you may sometimes want to toggle it off when initiating.

The animation of holding your shield out in front of you as you ADS does obscure a section of the screen below your gun, so make sure your enemy is clearly in your sights while aiming as Gibraltar.

Dome of Protection tips

Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection is one of the surest and most immediate ways to alter the makeup of a team fight. This shield will deflect and absorb all gunfire and ability-related damage (including Bangalore ults), while allowing any player, friend or foe, to pass through its barrier. It also speeds up the use of healing items while inside the Dome by 25%, and Gibraltar can revive teammates in 4 seconds instead of the usual 5 seconds while in the Dome. There is no way to destroy the Dome, but it will disappear after 12 seconds.

Here are our top Dome of Protection tips for Gibraltar:

If you’re caught somewhere with no cover, quick use of your Dome can save your – and your teammates’ – lives, particularly in the final circles with multiple enemy teams.

Dome of Protection is an excellent thing to use right on top of a Respawn Beacon before you use it to revive your fallen teammates. Respawning teammates at a Beacon attracts a lot of attention regardless, so it’s not such a big deal to throw down a Dome for some added protection.

Bear in mind that the Dome is a half-sphere, not a full sphere. It will not descend into the ground or any further than the surface upon which the generator lands.

Don’t be afraid to place down a Dome in the middle of a mid-range fight simply to heal up quickly or revive a teammate.

Fight around the edges of the Dome, just as you would with Bangalore’s Smoke. A fight inside the Dome doesn’t benefit you, but a fight where you can continually pass in and out of the Dome will benefit you greatly.

Defensive Bombardment tips

On the face of it, Gibraltar’s Ultimate, Defensive Bombardment, looks very similar to Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder ability. The difference is that, while Gibraltar’s missiles deal just as much damage as Bangalore’s, Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment operates in a smaller circular area for 6 seconds, turning it into a more concentrated damage-dealing Ultimate. Moreover, the delay between throwing the marker and the missiles exploding appears shorter for Gibraltar than for Bangalore.

Here are our top Defensive Bombardment tips for Gibraltar:



Anyone caught by these missile blasts is stunned, whether friend or foe – and while your teammates don’t take damage from the missiles, you will, so be careful when placing it near you.

A good combo when you’re threatened and require time to heal or revive is to throw down first your Ultimate and then your Dome on yourself.

You can use Defensive Bombardment offensively to great effect, either to initiate or to flush out enemies holed up in a specific location. If even one enemy is downed by your Ultimate, it has done its job admirably.

In a more limited way, you can use Gibraltar’s Ultimate as a zoning tool much like with Bangalore’s Ultimate, either by throwing it between you and the enemy team or on yourselves, in order to give you the freedom and time to reposition or flank the enemy.

Be aware of ability synergies and counters. For example, Wattson’s Interception Pylon can near-completely counter a Gibraltar ult, while on the flipside using Defensive Bombardment alongside Horizon’s Black Hole ultimate can devastate an enemy team.

How to play Gibraltar – top tips and tricks

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Gibraltar.

Your team needs you. Gibraltar is not a good solo Legend. His abilities are all meant for use to further and elevate your team as a whole. Look for any opportunity to help out your team with a Dome, or simply by moving in front of them to soak up some damage with your Gun Shield/Fortified Passives.

And that’s pretty much everything we’ve got on Gibraltar for now. If you were a Gibraltar naysayer before, hopefully you’ve gained some more understanding of how this beefy tank of a Legend can be used to great effect in the right hands. Now it’s time to get back out there and start soaking up some bullets for your team!