Apex Legends Wraith guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Since the release of Apex Legends, Wraith has been considered by many the strongest all-round character in the game, and her strength is largely undiminished heading into Season 7. A high skill ceiling with abilities that can be used to great effect both offensively and defensively, and a hitbox so small it can often seem like she dances between your shots with ease. Our Apex Legends Wraith guide will walk you through everything you need to know to start racking up kills with the Interdimensional Skirmisher herself.

Apex Legends Wraith guide: strengths & weaknesses

Everything about Wraith is designed to make her difficult to pin down and kill. While big beefy Tanks like Gibraltar look to absorb and negate damage, Wraith seeks to avoid it altogether with her Passive forewarning of incoming threats, and her Tactical and Ultimate allowing her and her teammates to reposition in short order.

Wraith’s only real weakness is that the Low Profile perk means she takes more damage when she is hit. But thanks to her small hitbox and shrunk posture, hitting her is easier said than done.

Wraith hitbox vs other Legends

The above is a composite of various hitbox images created by YouTuber “SookieSpy”, which bring to light the clear discrepancies in character hitboxes in Apex Legends. Subsequent seasons have made various alterations to hitboxes, but the fact remains that Gibraltar is about twice the size of Wraith, and thus, twice as easy to hit.

Nowadays this discrepancy is addressed with two Passives which are shared among multiple characters; Fortified, for Gibraltar and Caustic, which reduces their incoming damage by 15% and grants them immunity from gunfire slowdown; and Low Profile, which affects Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, and Wattson, and increases their incoming damage by 5%.

Wraith abilities overview

Wraith’s abilities synergise beautifully with one another, because they all revolve around the same goal: repositioning and avoiding damage. Below we’ll explain each of her abilities.

Low Profile (Passive) More difficult to hit, incoming damage increased by 5%.

Voices From The Void (Passive) You hear a voice when danger approaches. As far as you can tell, it’s on your side.

Into The Void (Tactical) Reposition quickly through the safety of the ‘void’ space, avoiding all damage.

Dimensional Rift (Ultimate) Link 2 locations with portals for 60 seconds.



Voices From The Void Passive tips

Wraith’s passive, Voices from the Void, means a female voice will whisper a warning to you when it perceives a nearby threat. This could be an enemy aiming at you with a sniper, or a nearby Caustic Nox Gas trap.

Here are our top Voices From The Void tips for Wraith:

Ping the Passive using the “Warn Teammates” prompt whenever it appears.

If you’re having trouble catching the Passive audio, turn on Subtitles in the Sound Settings menu.

Wraith’s Passive ability will let you know the type of danger as well as its presence, so be sure to pay attention to what the voice actually says each time.

Into The Void Tactical tips



Wraith’s Tactical ability sends her into a parallel dimension for 3 seconds, allowing her to move at 30% increased speed, and avoiding all damage. While active, you can run, slide, and climb, but you cannot shoot. You also cannot see other players while it is active; and from other players’ perspective, you will appear as a trail of blue lines, which means you are not totally invisible while you are phasing.

Here are our top Into The Void tips for Wraith:



There is a 1.25 second delay between activating the ability and actually phasing, and there’s also a wind-down time after exiting the void during which you cannot act, so be sure to take this into account with every use.

Phasing will allow you avoid all damage for 3 seconds, even Ring damage.

You can phase when stuck with an Arc Star. You won’t take damage, but any nearby players will take damage even while you’re in the void.

You can phase between placing your first and second portal during your Ultimate, allowing you to travel even faster. In addition, the wind-up and wind-down delays of phasing are absent while placing your ultimate.

Dimensional Rift Ultimate tips

Wraith’s Ultimate ability, Dimensional Rift, is an extremely effective method both of initiating and escaping as a team. When you use your Ultimate, you will immediately place a rift (more commonly known as a “portal”) where you are standing; and then you can move to a different location within medium range to place your second portal. You can choose where to place your second portal, but as you move you will use up “Rift Energy” – and once this reaches 0% you will automatically place the portal at your current location.

These portals then persist for 60 seconds, and anyone (you, teammates, and enemies) can use them to quickly hop from one to the other.

Here are our top Dimensional Rift tips for Wraith:



You move at greatly increased speed between placing the first and second portals.

Before placing the second portal, you can run, climb, and slide, but cannot shoot or interact.

You can ping a portal to let teammates know of its presence.

Downed players can use portals, making this very useful for transporting your downed teammates to relative safety.

You can phase between placing your first and second portal during your Ultimate, allowing you to travel even faster.

You can place a portal as bait for an enemy to go through, but make sure you and your teammates are in a position to out-DPS them when they emerge.

Keep in mind portal orientation. If you need to heal and are worried enemies will follow you through the portal, rotate around to the other side and hide behind the exit portal to give yourself more time. Your enemies won’t expect this.

If you find a large door such as the ones in Market, then you can block up the door using both your entrance and exit portal, making it so only you can pass through (while phasing).

How to play Wraith – top tips and tricks

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Wraith.

You have more reason to play aggressively than other Legends. Wraith’s Passive gives her a forewarning of danger, and her Tactical allows her to get out of harm’s way, allowing her to adopt a much more ballsy playstyle than with other characters. Add to this the movement increases and her portals, and you’ve got an ability to close gaps very quickly, making her perfect for aggressive plays.

Wraith’s Passive gives her a forewarning of danger, and her Tactical allows her to get out of harm’s way, allowing her to adopt a much more ballsy playstyle than with other characters. Add to this the movement increases and her portals, and you’ve got an ability to close gaps very quickly, making her perfect for aggressive plays. Communicate your ability usage with your teammates. Wraith’s Ultimate ability is very much a team ability, and you have to communicate your intentions with your squad if you want things to work out. In addition, let them know when your Passive voice speaks to you, because if you’re in the firing line your teammates probably are as well.

Wraith’s Ultimate ability is very much a team ability, and you have to communicate your intentions with your squad if you want things to work out. In addition, let them know when your Passive voice speaks to you, because if you’re in the firing line your teammates probably are as well. Don’t neglect your teammates. Wraith’s abilities make her an excellent choice for solo play and independence, but you are also the backbone of your squad, able to reposition everyone at short notice and keep your teammates out of trouble. Don’t be tempted to go all lone ranger and leave your teammates behind.

Wraith’s abilities make her an excellent choice for solo play and independence, but you are also the backbone of your squad, able to reposition everyone at short notice and keep your teammates out of trouble. Don’t be tempted to go all lone ranger and leave your teammates behind. Chain together your abilities. Look at every one of your abilities as a chance to use another. If you’re placing a portal, use your Tactical to move quicker. If your Passive warns you that you’re being aimed at, immediately Phase to get out of danger. Synergise your abilities to make best use of them.

That’s pretty much everything we’ve got on Wraith for now, so hopefully you’ve learned a thing or two about how best to utilise her skills. Now get out there and start practicing. Season 7 awaits.