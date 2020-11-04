Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition has a free 10-hour demo

Ahead of its release on PC next month, the horrifically long-named Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition has a free demo you can play right now. It lets you explore the first 10 hours of the turn-based RPG, and all your progress will carry over into the full game if you end up buying it after.

Dragon Quest XI originally launched back in 2017. We reckon it’s already one of the best RPGs on PC, so adding more good stuff to it seems like a great idea. The Definitive Edition gives players a photo mode and the ability to speed up battles, as well as the choice of playing with Japanese or English voices. You’ll be able to experience all this in the demo, and completing the main quest in it will also give you three Seeds Of Skill to give you a head-start in the full game.



Other improvements to this new version include quests with a heavier focus on your companions, the ability to switch between the old synthesised soundtrack and new orchestral one, new side-quests to visit 16-bit Dragon Quest worlds, and a mode that makes the whole game into the old 2D JRPG style.

You can grab the demo right now on Steam and the Microsoft Store. You can find more info on the Dragon Quest XI website.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition arrives on those very same stores in full on December 4th, and it’ll cost you £30/€40/$40 (which is actually £10 cheaper than the non-definitive version). It’s also coming the Epic Games Store, as well as PS4 and Xbox One.