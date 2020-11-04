Phasmophobia PvP plans are off

While the maker of Phasmophobia did once hint at plans to add a PvP mode to the smash-hit cooperative ghost-hunting game, they’ve now said naw that’s off. Didn’t fit what the game is. Makes sense. Phasmophobia’s a game of terse and unpredictable encounters with entities who behave in inhuman ways, and even the most murderous spirit is often inscrutable. A human opponent playing to win objectives sounds boring in comparison. And with only one person making the game, sure, it’s best to focus on the good stuff rather than get lost in modes people didn’t buy it for.

The dev, “Dknighter” of Kinetic Games, had on Phasmophobia’s public Trello board once mentioned a PvP mode where one player controlled the ghostie. That’s gone now. In an interview with Ian Games Network, they explained it wouldn’t be a good fit.

“The second PvP mode was added to the Trello to see what everyone’s reactions would be,” Dknighter said. “Right now I have no plans to add another game mode, as it would turn the game into something completely different, and push the game away from what I want it to be. I want the game to remain 4 players vs. 1 AI, and balance the game, then add new features around that style of gameplay.”



New content isn’t the main focus right now anyway, with bugs being the immediate priority.

“At the moment my only focus is getting the major bugs fixed before I begin working on new content,” Dknighter told IGN. “These bug fixes would usually be sent out when they are ready but, due to me having to update a lot of the game’s code, a lot of new systems need testing, so the next update will be a big stability and bug fix update. After these bugs are fixed the new content will likely get bundled together in big updates.”

Dknighter also suggested early access might continue for longer than planned, as plans have grown, saying that “due to the game’s popularity, everyone’s expectations are increased so I am going to have to reconsider my plans for the game’s future.”

It’s fine though, isn’t it. An ‘early access’ label doesn’t mean much for a popular multiplayer game. Sure, it’ll likely be nicer once it’s done, but people are hardly waiting for that. Heck, many early access games are at their most popular long before they officially launch.

Phasmophobia is available on Steam Early Access for £10.99/€11.59/$13.99.