Welcome some new faces to RPS

A lot of people have departed the RPS treehouse this year, but a handful of people have joined, too. Come join me for some very tardy hellos.

First up, Jake Green and James Law have joined our guides team to fill the seat(s?) left empty by Dave. Jake is our new guides editor and brings years of experience from performing the same role on USGamer, while James brings his own guides prowess from his time on Metabomb. If you use our guides, you’ll already have seen their fantastic work on the site over the past month.

Ed Thorn has also joined RPS from Metabomb as our new staff writer, filling the hole left behind by Matt Cox. Ed has been cutting his teeth on reviews, previews and features over the past couple of months, and brings boundless enthusiasm as well as a particular love for Yakuza and Soulslikes.

Some of you might be wondering why we’re hiring new staff after recently going through redundancies. The answer is that we’re not. Ed and James joined RPS before the redundancy process took place, and Jake joined RPS through the same process that saw Sin and Matthew leave. We waited to announce them out of respect for those we said goodbye to, but as sad as we are about their departure, we’re equally thrilled to have Jake, Ed and James on the team.

Please give them all a warm welcome.