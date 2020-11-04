Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

World Of Warcraft is cracking down on multiboxing abuse

Lauren Morton

Contributor

4th November 2020 / 8:20PM

Ah yes, a tale as old as time—or at least as old as old-school MMO players. You’ve got multiple World Of Warcraft accounts, for one reason or another, and are “multiboxing” to sign in to both accounts simultaneously. Blizzard have updated their policy on multiboxing to clarify that multiple instances of the game are fine, but they’ll be issuing warnings and bans to players using third-party software to automate playing them.

Blizzard’s support article on multiboxing now reads: “Multiboxing, or playing multiple World of Warcraft accounts at once, is not a violation of our Terms of Use. Please note, however, that use of input broadcasting software may result in account penalties.” They’ve outlined those penalties in a new statement about the policy update.

“We will soon begin issuing warnings to all players who are detected using input broadcasting software to mirror commands to multiple accounts at the same time (often used for multi-boxing). With these warnings, we intend to notify players that they should not use this software while playing World of Warcraft. Soon thereafter, the warnings will escalate to account actions, which can include suspension and, if necessary, permanent closure of the player’s World of Warcraft account(s).”

Blizzard say that they have examined the use of third-party software for broadcasting multiple inputs and determined that it has had an increasingly negative effect on the game. Being able to simultaneously control multiple accounts at once, rather than just having them both running, can be used to create bots that automate in-game tasks. Among other things, it can be a real detriment to in-game economies when a fleet of characters can be sent out to collect resources.

No wonder then that Blizzard are rolling out this clarification ahead of the Shadowlands launch later this month. The pre-expansion patch is already out with a number of changes.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: World of Warcraft: Legion

One fel swoop

46

Wot I Think: World Of Warcraft - Warlords Of Draenor

Hearth and home

58

Blizzard celebrate "incredible decrease" in toxic chat

14

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands dives into the afterlife next month

Latest articles

Minecraft's first Caves & Cliffs snapshot adds copper, amethyst, and lots more

Star Wars: Squadrons update changes forfeit rules and swats "mosquito" pilots

3

Immortals Fenyx Rising won't let you immediately rush the final boss

3

Teardown review: a glorious crime caper about smashing open buildings like chocolate eggs

Homes under the hammer

11