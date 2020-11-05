Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

15 years later, Samorost 2 gets a surprise enhancement update

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

5th November 2020 / 4:05PM

Remember Samorost 2? I don’t, admittedly, but then I was only ten years old when the whimsical space gnome set off on his second adventure. Fortunately, now’s the perfect time to check out the pint-sized sequel, with the developers dropping a surprise anniversary update bringing the stylish 2005 point ‘n’ click up to date with enhanced visuals, new sounds, quality of life improvements and full Mac support.

Starting as tiny Flash games, both Samorost and its newly-updated sequel predate this site by a good few years. Considering their age, this week’s update is a welcome one, helping Samorost 2 feel more at home in 2020.

Arriving as part of the game’s 15th anniversary, Samorost 2 has been updated to support widescreen resolutions. Visual assets have been upscaled in kind, with the devs using a “custom trained AI” to increase the fidelity. It seems to have worked well enough, too – Samorost may be old, but it still boasts the studio’s wonderfully evocative mix of photo collage and hand-drawn characters.

It’s not all visual, either. Sounds have been re-recorded, with your wee man now boasting “a wider range of vocal expressions”. Saves have been overhauled, with an honest-to-god autosave replacing the original’s level passwords. You can now zoom in on the environments, both the main menu and in-game UI have been overhauled, and the game now sports achievements and full Mac support.

Both Samorost 1 and 2 are rather short games, mind. It wouldn’t be until the third game that our tiny space pal would get a full-length excursion, a “surprisingly difficult” game that John Walker (RPS-in-peace) nevertheless found bursting with delight in his Samorost 3 review. Even so, it’s nice to see Samorost 2 get some love, clearing it of the jank that might make it an awkward play in 2020.

Samorost 2 is available on Steam and GOG for £4/€5/$5.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steam summer sale: our giant recommendations list

The best bargains

124

Zachtronics wargame Möbius Front ’83 strikes out today

What if BioWare announced Mass Effect 5 this weekend?

15

Capcom were hacked, but customer info seems safe

Latest articles

Zachtronics wargame Möbius Front ’83 strikes out today

What if BioWare announced Mass Effect 5 this weekend?

15

Capcom were hacked, but customer info seems safe

Podcast episode 116: the best food in games special

Frostmourne hungers... for delicious barbecue, probably!