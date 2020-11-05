Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

American Truck Simulator adds more sightseeing spots

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

5th November 2020 / 5:55PM

A scenic spot in American Truck Simulator: Washington.

Driving a virtual truck is a serious job, no doubt, but I make time to appreciate the view in American Truck Simulator. The haul ’em up tentatively introduced sightseeing spots with its Idaho expansion, a few spots where we can roll up to enjoy cinematic views of landmarks and landscapes, and now it’s added more. Preset cutscene points are not the first-person wandering I ache for, but I accept that’s beyond the scope of this game, and will settle for seeing more of Washington and Utah.

“After Idaho’s release, it was evident from the community’s response that this was a popular feature and one that many of you would like to see expanded upon,” developers SCS Software said in today’s announcement. “While we continue to improve this new addition, we are excited to announce that viewpoints will be arriving in Washington and Utah.”

As of today’s patch, you can now find ten viewpoints in each state, showing of wilderness, buildings, industries, and other local curios. Helpfully, these points are now noted on the map with little question mark markers. You can rewatch them too, or just skip ’em. SCS hint that they have “more improvements” for viewpoints in development too, building on players’ feedback. Honestly, I just want more. And fancier rivers.

The update also overhauled the main menu, added ‘lowboy’ trailers, and fiddled with some sounds, including spatial mixing in the cabin.

American Truck Simulator’s next state expansion will be Colorado, due to arrive at some point this month. Last week, SCS shared a good long work-in-progress look at the route from Denver to Grand Junction:

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

American Truck Simulator New Mexico pursues a real America, not a Hollywood America

Albuquerque Route Zero

18

The American Truck Simulator landmass rescale transforms a great game into a sublime one

Westcoastworld

47

Wot I Think: American Truck Simulator

The road trip you want

87

A Very Important Guide On How To Recreate Optimus Prime In American Truck Simulator

In G1 or Bayformer flavours

20

Latest articles

Clucking cop thriller Chicken Police begins its investigation.

Zachtronics wargame Möbius Front ’83 strikes out today

2

What if BioWare announced Mass Effect 5 this weekend?

31

15 years later, Samorost 2 gets a surprise enhancement update

3