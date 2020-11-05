Apex Legends Horizon guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Horizon has some of the flashiest abilities we’ve seen of any Apex Legends character. With her custom spacesuit and gravity-defying abilities, she has mastered the art of repositioning both her team and the enemy team to her advantage. Learn how to use each of her abilities to win fights with our Apex Legends Horizon guide below.

Apex Legends Horizon guide: strengths & weaknesses

Many thought upon catching their first glimpse of Horizon that her abilities would be a little too powerful. I wouldn’t say that’s the case, but a lot of it comes down to whether you use her abilities correctly or incorrectly.

Her Tactical adds yet another repositioning tool to the Apex Legends abilities roster, but the Gravity Lift can also be used to disrupt enemy movements, much like placing a Wraith portal or an Octane Launch Pad in a doorway. The same is true of her Ultimate, though it is harder to pull off thanks to the black hole’s weak pull. But where Horizon really shines is that her Gravity Lift gives her immense freedom of movement once you learn how to use it properly.

Horizon abilities overview

Horizon’s abilities all revolve around the use (or defying) of gravity to reposition both allies and enemies to her team’s advantage. Let’s take a look at each ability in turn and what you can do with them:

Spacewalk (Passive) Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.

Gravity Lift (Tactical) Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit.

Black Hole (Ultimate) Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it.



Spacewalk Passive tips

Thanks to Horizon’s Spacewalk Passive ability, she is immune to the stun effect of falling great distances. Instead of landing hard, her boots will give out a soft puff of energy to cushion her fall. Alongside this, she can move slightly more freely in the air than other Legends, which works well with her Gravity Lift Tactical ability.

Here are our top Spacewalk tips for Horizon:

With Spacewalk, you can feel much more free to jump down large drops in order to engage an enemy – but remember the same isn’t true of your teammates.

The “air control” benefit of Spacewalk is rather slight, so don’t think you can dramatically change your trajectory after you’ve been boosted by exiting a Gravity Lift.

Gravity Lift Tactical tips



Gravity Lift is an interesting Tactical ability on a short cooldown which creates a vertical cylinder that you can jump into which lifts anyone inside it. You can move around freely in the air while inside the lift, and if you move outside the cylinder you’ll gain a horizontal boost in the direction you’re moving.

Here are our top Gravity Lift tips for Horizon:



Gravity Lift is surprisingly effective as a panic button because you’re so hard to hit while strafing inside it. Perfect for healing up.

I wouldn’t spend much time trying to fire at enemies while you’re using a Gravity Lift, because it’s about as hard to hit enemies as it’s hard for them to hit you.

You can throw a Gravity Lift into a doorway to obstruct an enemy’s attempt to run inside, making it very useful for giving yourself enough time to recover, reload, or revive a teammate.

Gravity Lift has a 15 second cooldown, which means you only have to wait 5 seconds after your previous Gravity Lift ends before you can use it again. So don’t be afraid to spam this ability.

Gravity Lift can throw incoming projectiles such as grenades wildly off-course, giving it some Interception Pylon-esque functionality.

Black Hole Ultimate tips

Black Hole is Horizon’s Ultimate ability. Using it allows you to throw your bot, NEWT, a significant distance, after which it will create a micro black hole at its resting location which sucks in nearby players. The black hole lasts 10 seconds.

Here are our top Black Hole tips for Horizon:



Black Hole takes 120 seconds to charge, and after NEWT lands it takes about half a second to actually deploy the black hole.

The pull of the black hole can be fairly easily overcome, particularly by characters with a mobility tool, such as Wraith or Octane. It’s less of an immobilisation tool and more of a harassment tool.

The Black Hole’s pull is, however, strong enough to upset the usual A/D strafing of an enemy enough that they become an easier target to hit.

Black Hole is particularly well-suited for pulling enemies out of cover while they’re healing or reloading.

Horizon hitbox vs other Legends

Apex Legends characters all have differently sized hitboxes, a fact which caused a bit of controversy in the early days of the battle royale. Nowadays, the discrepancies in hitbox size are addressed by two additional Passives shared out among several Legends:

Fortified is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets.

is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets. Low Profile is for the smaller, harder to hit Legends (Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, and Wattson) and makes them take 5% more damage from all sources.

As for Horizon, she looks to be somewhere in the middle in terms of hitbox size, an observation borne out by the fact that she lacks either of the above perks. Much like Bangalore and Crypto, the little doodads around her spacesuit (her shoulder pads and the ring around her neck) may bulk her outline out visually, but they’re unlikely to form part of her overall hitbox.

How to play Horizon – top tips and tricks

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Horizon.

Be quick with Gravity Lift, and careful with Black Hole. Your Tactical is on a very short cooldown and can be used at a moment’s notice whenever you think it may help you. But using Black Hole at the wrong time will completely waste the ability, so you may want to save your Ultimate for the perfect moment, such as when the enemy is healing.

Your Tactical is on a very short cooldown and can be used at a moment’s notice whenever you think it may help you. But using Black Hole at the wrong time will completely waste the ability, so you may want to save your Ultimate for the perfect moment, such as when the enemy is healing. Gain the high ground. The best thing about Horizon is that her mobility tool is useable by the whole team, and unlike Pathfinder’s or Wraith’s such tools, Horizon’s tool is a Tactical rather than an Ultimate, so it can be used at a moment’s notice. Look for opportunities to gain the high ground on an enemy team.

That’s all we’ve got on Horizon for the time being, but be sure to check back soon, because we’ll update this guide as soon as we find out something new about playing as this fascinating Legend. In the meantime, be sure to take a look at the new map with our Apex Legends Olympus guide, or the state of the weapons meta with our Apex Legends guns & weapons stats guide.