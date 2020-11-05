Apex Legends Olympus map guide: all Olympus locations revealed

The third ever Apex Legends map, the floating island of Olympus, features quite a few differences from the previous two locations of Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. From its brand new array of loot-filled locations to its long sightlines and fast travel times, there’s a lot to learn about this place – and our Apex Legends Olympus map guide will get you off to the best possible start with a close look at the map and all its major locations.

Apex Legends Olympus map

Olympus attempts to learn from the successes and mistakes of the previous two maps to create the best battleground yet. Larger than Kings Canyon but smaller than World’s Edge, Olympus is a lush gravity-defying floating island dominated by new methods of travel, including the Trident hovercars and the massive Phaserunner tunnel which can teleport players across the map in an instant.

Here is the new Apex Legends Olympus map of Season 7:

Olympus embraces a new kind of design philosophy regarding sightlines, openness, and the ease with which you can get from place to place. This is why it is the perfect place for Respawn to test out the new Trident vehicle, which you can read more about in our Apex Legends Trident guide.

While larger than Kings Canyon, there are several more options when rotating from any particular location, and the urban highrise feel of Olympus gives players a great many opportunities for looting even while they rotate.

Olympus map locations

Below is a full list of every named location on Olympus, the new Apex Legends map for Season 7.

Docks

Carrier

Oasis

Elysium

Rift

Power Grid

Turbine

Estates

Hydroponics

Energy Depot

Hammond Labs

Gardens

Grow Towers

Solar Array

Bonsai Plaza

Orbital Cannon

From early testing, it appears that the most popular spots include Rift, Turbine, Energy Depot, and Hydroponics – but you can expect everyone to be dropping into every corner of Olympus as they attempt to learn the new map, so it may take a while for things to settle.

And with that, we'll wrap up our Olympus map guide for the time being. But keep checking back for all the latest tips and details on Season 7's new map!