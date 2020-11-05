Black Friday 2020 SSD deals: all the best early NVMe and SATA deals

Black Friday is fast approaching, and the early Black Friday deals train is well and truly underway, particularly if you’re after some cheap SSD deals. Several retailers have started their Black Friday deals early this year, which means you’ve got even more time to bag yourself an SSD bargain. Naturally, the number of SSD deals will only increase as we get closer to Black Friday proper, but here are the best deals you can grab now to avoid the rush.

Regardless of whether you’re after a deal on the best SATA SSDs or mega discounts on super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, you’ll find all the best early Black Friday SSD deals right here. Naturally, there are only a couple of deals here right now, given that Black Friday proper is still a way away at the moment, but I’ll be updating this article with more and more SSD deals as and when they go live, so make sure to keep this page in your bookmarks so you can keep up to date with all the latest info.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve split the deals up into the best SATA deals, best NVMe deals and the best external SSD deals so you can find exactly what you’re looking for with a simple click. All you need to do is click the category you want and you’ll be whisked down to the relevant part of the page.

Black Friday SSD deals (UK):

Best SATA SSD deals:

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500

A fantastic deal on one of the best budget SATA drives around, the 250GB model of Crucial’s MX500 is currently at an all-time low price, beating last year’s Black Friday price and what it cost over Prime Day. It’s an early Black Friday deal, too, so it won’t change in price unless it sells out.

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750

The 1TB model of WD’s super fast SN750 NVMe SSD fell to a low of £120 over Prime Day, but both Overclockers and Amazon now have it for £126. Amazon may yet drop it again closer to Black Friday, but this is one of Overclockers’ current Black Friday deal prices. It’s still pretty low, all things considered, as it’s ranged from £140-165 for much of the last nine months.

Intel 665p

One of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday SSD deals, this drive is pretty cheap as 1TB NVMe SSDs go – and it hasn’t been in stock on Amazon for months. You can currently import one from Amazon US for a similar price, but if you want to get it straight from the UK, this is the place to get it from.

Best external SSD deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday SSD deals (US):

Best SATA SSD deals:

None just yet…

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750

The 1TB model of WD’s Black SN750 has been cheaper in the past, dropping to a low of $120 on Amazon US a few weeks ago, but both retailers are now selling it for the same price. Amazon may well drop prices again closer to Black Friday, but this is likely to be the lowest price you’ll get at Best Buy this month given it’s part of their early Black Friday Holiday deals season.

Best external SSD deals:

Read our WD My Passport SSD review for more info

WD My Passport SSD

It may only support the slightly older USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard compared to the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds like the Samsung T7 Touch below, but the WD My Passport SSD is still a very fast (and great value) external SSD in its own right, particularly compared to Samsung’s older T5 Portable SSD.

Read our Samsung T7 review for more info

Samsung T7

Part of Best Buy’s ongoing Holiday Black Friday deals season, the price of this 2TB model of the Samsung T7 Portable SSD picks up where Amazon’s previous ‘Epic Daily Deal’ left off. Alas, Best Buy’s price is $50 more expensive than Amazon’s 24-hour deal on this huge 2TB SSD, but this is the next best price right now.

How to get the best Black Friday SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best SSD for gaming list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use. That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks.

As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, which is why I place such an important emphasis on them in my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is capacity. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD.