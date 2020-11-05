Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Capcom were hacked, but customer info seems safe

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

5th November 2020 / 4:03PM

The makers of Street Fighter and Resident Evil have reported that a ne’er-do-well got access to their computer systems this week. That’s bad. Luckily for us, they say they’ve found no hint that the unknown baddie got into customer data. That’s good. Though I’ll be changing the password of any Capcom account I have, just in case. And this happening so soon after hackers reportedly leaked Watch Dogs: Legion’s source code does make me wonder if a dramatic twist will follow.

“Beginning in the early morning hours of November 2, 2020 some of the Capcom Group networks experienced issues that affected access to certain systems, including email and file servers,” Capcom announced yesterday. “The company has confirmed that this was due to unauthorized access carried out by a third party, and that it has halted some operations of its internal networks as of November 2.”

But they do say “there is no indication that any customer information was breached”, nor has it “affected connections for playing the company’s games online or access to its various websites.” So things should continue as normal for us. Assuming the intrusion didn’t get deeper than they think. Best be safe and refresh those passwords.

Capcom say they’re still investigating and are working with The Man.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

