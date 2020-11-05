Crucial's 250GB MX500 SSD is down to £30 again

Those early Black Friday deals just keep on coming over at Amazon UK, and today you can nab a 250GB Crucial MX500 SSD for just £30. 250GB may not be large enough to hold many games, but it’s a great size for having as your main Windows drive, and the Crucial MX500 is one of the best budget SATA SSDs you can buy today, too. It’s the perfect combination – especially when this matches the cheapest price the 250GB MX500 has ever been, too.

All right, technically it cost £29.99 for a spell last month, putting it ten whole pence below toady’s price of £30.09, but you’re pretty much looking at the same all-time low for this excellent SSD. As I mentioned above, this is one of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, so its price shouldn’t change for the whole of this month (assuming it doesn’t sell out, of course), making it a great time to get in there early and snap up this bargain SSD drive.

The MX500 has been my top pick for those after an excellent, cheap SATA drive ever since we first tested it back in 2018, and it’s a much better buy than Crucial’s even cheaper BX500 drives, too. The 240GB BX500 might look tempting at just £26, for example, but its random read and write speeds are considerably slower than the MX500. Whereas the MX500 produced respective random read and write speeds of 37MB/s and 73MB/s in my benchmark tests, for example, the BX500 only managed a rather pitiful 16MB/s read and 25MB/s write.

Consequently, you’d do well to spend that extra £4 in this particular case, as you’ll get considerably faster everyday read and write speeds as a result, not to mention an extra 10GB of storage in the process.

The Crucial MX500 isn’t the only early Black Friday deal going on in SSD land, however, so if you want to see what else you can pick up cheap ahead of the big day, be sure to check out our regularly updated Black Friday SSD deals hub for all the latest bargains.