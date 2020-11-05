Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Hundreds of Apex Legends exploiters banned for dunking on low-ranked players

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

5th November 2020 / 3:53PM

Cheaters getting banned: you love to see it. Respawn recently got rid of hundreds of the scoundrels for abusing a glitch in Apex Legends which allowed top-ranked players to get into lower rank lobbies for easier wins.

“To the 419 Diamond+ ranked players who abused an exploit allowing you to get into and farm bronze lobbies for RP, enjoy watching Season 7 from the sidelines,” Tweeted Connor Ford, a member of the battle royale’s security team.

To put this into context, Apex has six tiers for its ranked mode: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master and Apex Predator. Your average players will tend to float around Gold, while Platinum and up will see you facing more and more skilled Apexers. You can see, then, quite frankly how shitty it is for Diamond players to be dunking on the very lowest of the bunch.

These cheaters were using the exploit to farm RP (Ranked Points) which you earn (or lose, depending on your performance) each ranked match. Gaining more RP is essentially like levelling up your rank – as an example, you need 7200 to reach Diamond.

I have pretty strong opinions on exactly where and how far I would stick a boot in people who abuse exploits like this. It’s massively unfair, and is incredibly disheartening for low-ranked players who are trying to climb. Reaching Diamond is a brilliant feat, one that only 2% of players managed in Apex’s sixth season. The players that use these kinds of exploits are the ones that know they don’t truly belong in that tiny percentage.

Here’s hoping Apex’s seventh season will be a little kinder to Bronze players. The new season launched last night, and the game made its debut on Steam, too.

Rather than cheating, a far better way of winning Apex is to get a handle on the maps and characters. Fortunately, we have plenty of Apex Legends guides for that.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

15 years later, Samorost 2 gets a surprise enhancement update

1

Capcom were hacked, but customer info seems safe

Podcast episode 116: the best food in games special

Frostmourne hungers... for delicious barbecue, probably!

Where to find Bagley’s Corrupted Memories in Watch Dogs: Legion

Where to find Bagley's memories.

Latest articles

15 years later, Samorost 2 gets a surprise enhancement update

1

Capcom were hacked, but customer info seems safe

Podcast episode 116: the best food in games special

Frostmourne hungers... for delicious barbecue, probably!

Where to find Bagley’s Corrupted Memories in Watch Dogs: Legion

Where to find Bagley's memories.