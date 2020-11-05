Podcast episode 116: the best food in games special

Welcome again, dear listener, to the Electronic Wireless Show, the best and most solidly on-topic PC gaming podcast the world has ever seen. This week, we invite you to be our guest, take a seat at our dinner table, and prepare for a hearty helping of chat. About food. Because this week the topic is all the best food in games, you see. I hope I laboured that point enough.

We cover all manner of games, with only a brief mention of Skyrim, and a more extended chat about Final Fantasy XV and Monster Hunter. But to be honest we spend most of our time talking about actual food. Conversational diversions this week include how dead bodies are transported around cruise ships, and our death row meals. Death comes up a lot, actually. It gets kind of dark. But in a fun way!



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would be able to serve you a most delicious dinner, I am sure.

Would you kindly check out our merch store? Thank you.

Links

Final Fantasy XV has such great food that Malindy Hetfeld wrote an article all about it. It’s also on Brendy’s list of the 9 tastiest dinners in games, as are some other titles in these show notes…

Monster Hunter World is one of our best RPGS and best action games AND best co-op games. It’s a good, fun game. Nic Reuben did a really interesting piece about how all the cat puns are translated into English.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game where Nate murders lots of animals.

Don’t Starve is a game where you try not to starve, and probably fail.

Spiritfarer is a sad, very sweet game, where you make nice food to make nice people happy. I really liked it.

Matthew reckons the Yakuza games have a great relationship with food, up to and including most recent iteration Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Touched For The Very First Time). Our remaining VidBud Colm is doing a weekly let’s play of Like A Dragon. Catch up now to avoid disappointment!

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is a very good game that is very stressful to play without a broken keyboard.

Here is the SNL diner lobster.

Recommendations this week are: The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix’s latest show that it really wants you to watch (following on from Emily In Paris, whatever the fuck that was), recommended by Matthew; Bookshop.org and Alibris.co.uk, two ways to buy books online but still support local and independent book shops, recommended by Alice; and API ammonia test strips for your RPS Aquarium, and the Livivo Teppanyaki Grill, recommended by Nate.