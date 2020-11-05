Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
5

Star Wars: Squadrons devs say they're not doing another Star War

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

5th November 2020 / 10:47AM

A Star Wars: Squadrons screenshot showing a TIE Fighter in the hangar, with Stormtroopers.

One week after a job listing said Motive were hiring for “an upcoming Star Wars action game”, the Star Wars: Squadrons studio have said oops nope, not true, no Star War here. It was “human error”, they say. Typical humans. No, whatever it is they are making next (and they do hint they’re “working on something pretty special”), apparently we will not see a single Galaxy-class starship or Ferengi.

Shortly after Squadrons launched in October, general manager Patrick Klaus said in a blog post that Motive were “working on several unannounced projects.” No hints there. At the end of the month, GamesRadar+ reported on a job listing seeking a build programmer to join them on “an upcoming Star Wars action game”, “starting immediately”. Which, y’know, made people think Motive were once again boldly going where no one has gone before. They deny that:

As a skilled practitioner of human error, I would not be surprised if someone had copy/pasted an older listing for the basic structure then forgot to change this detail.

Almost a shame to hear the makers of a good Star Wars game aren’t doing another. Our Nate’s Star Wars: Squadrons review called it “as elegant and joyful as you could hope a Star Wars dogfighting game to be.” But maybe their reward is to get to do whatever they want next, having proven themselves. I wouldn’t want them forced into the drudge of endless sequels.

Motive have said they won’t run Squadrons as a live service game so I wouldn’t expect big content updates, though I suppose that wouldn’t rule out an old-fashioned expansion? They have been patching it, mind, including adding Baby Yoda last week, and only yesterday launching update 2.0 with forfeit rule changes.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Wars: Squadrons review

For a few spaceships more

102

Star Wars: Squadrons crossplay guide: how does it work?

Does Star Wars: Squadrons have crossplay?

Star Wars: Squadrons Fleet Battles guide: how to destroy Capital Ships with ease

How to win Fleet Battles: a definitive guide

1

Best U-wing loadout in Star Wars: Squadrons

The ultimate Support loadout for Star Wars: Squadrons

Latest articles

Your favourite gaming mouse is back down to $35 right now

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War preloading begins Tuesday

2

Apex Legends has arrived on Steam with Season 7

Black Friday 2020 gaming monitor deals: the best early monitor deals