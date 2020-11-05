Video: Mystery Steam Reviews, but scary because Resident Evil has given birth

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

Let’s just pretend that Halloween is this weekend and we were very timely when choosing the theme for this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews, okay?

Okay…

GHOSTS! GOBLINS! SCARY THINGS! Yes, because it’s that time of the year again, we decided to test each other’s horror game knowledge (via Steam reviews) on this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot.

So, I know I said we’d be doing games set in Britain, but one quick look at the calendar changed that. How could we not focus on all things spooky at this time of year? And, yes, I know there is a lifeline that reveals the genre, so we’ve altered that a little for this episode. Next week, we will be choosing games that are set in Britain. Equally as scary, some could argue.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



I get that it’s hard to come up with your own guesses while we’re roaring at each other, but I would genuinely love to know how many answers you got right. So, let us know in the comments section. I’ve given up on people sending me their Tarrant impressions, but I do want to know how clever you all are.

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the Cyberpunk 2077 delay and everything around that, Colm spoke about his disappointment in Little Hope, and both The Weekspot boys discussed Ubi’s latest open-world offering, Watch Dogs Legion.

If you’re new here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. Do you know the difference between BioShock and Soma?