Video: Mystery Steam Reviews, but scary because Resident Evil has given birth
Stay together for the kids
Let’s just pretend that Halloween is this weekend and we were very timely when choosing the theme for this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews, okay?
Okay…
GHOSTS! GOBLINS! SCARY THINGS! Yes, because it’s that time of the year again, we decided to test each other’s horror game knowledge (via Steam reviews) on this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot.
So, I know I said we’d be doing games set in Britain, but one quick look at the calendar changed that. How could we not focus on all things spooky at this time of year? And, yes, I know there is a lifeline that reveals the genre, so we’ve altered that a little for this episode. Next week, we will be choosing games that are set in Britain. Equally as scary, some could argue.
I get that it’s hard to come up with your own guesses while we’re roaring at each other, but I would genuinely love to know how many answers you got right. So, let us know in the comments section. I’ve given up on people sending me their Tarrant impressions, but I do want to know how clever you all are.
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the Cyberpunk 2077 delay and everything around that, Colm spoke about his disappointment in Little Hope, and both The Weekspot boys discussed Ubi’s latest open-world offering, Watch Dogs Legion.
If you’re new here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. Do you know the difference between BioShock and Soma?
MYSTERY STEAM REVULES
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but we omit the name of the game each review is for. Our opponent must correctly guess that game. One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the two-minute timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement