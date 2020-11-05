Remember, remember the fifth of November: gunpowder, treason, and plot. I myself see no reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot. But while we commemorate gunpowder treason with fireworks on Bonfire Night, can you honestly tell me you remember with complete certainty whether we’re celebrating the fact that the plot was foiled, or that someone at least tried to detonate a king? You can’t. Don’t pretend. But seeing as this is a day of joyous explosions, I must know: what’s your favourite video game explosion?

It’s a toughie, this. Lots of facets to consider. Mad Max has cracking car-flipping bangs. Teardown has wonderfully practical explosions. I do enjoy the hubris of a Kerbal Space Program accident I know is fully my fault. Same goes for that old Far Cry 2 classic: a thrown grenade rolling back down a hill towards me, starting a grass fire and causing an ammo pile to cook off and spit bullets. So many shoot ’em ups turn vast and beautiful explosions into labyrinths we must dodge and weave through. Agh. I don’t know.

Maybe my favourite explosion will always be my most recent explosion. In that case, my current favourite would be the chain reactions caused by Destiny 2’s Sunshot hand cannon – especially when self-detonating Cursed Thrall are in the mix:



I am excited to discover which explosion will be my favourite tomorrow.

Tell me about your favourite explosions, reader dear.