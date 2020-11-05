Your favourite gaming mouse is back down to $35 right now

Good news, US gaming mouse hunters, the excellent Logitech G502 Hero is back down to its all-time low price of just $35 over at Best Buy right now, matching the price it was over Amazon Prime Day. Voted the RPS readers’ favourite gaming mouse of all time back in 2019, the G502 is a great all-round gaming mouse for the money, offering loads of customisable buttons and different weight options. It’s not the only bit of Logitech kit on sale, either, as their brilliant G203 Lightsync mouse is also down to a ridiculous $15, and their brilliant G432 headset is also a bargain $40 as well.

Starting with the Logitech G502 Hero, it’s the Special Edition black and white version that’s on sale for $35 today, although you can also nab the plain black model for $40 if you prefer. Whichever model you go for, though, these are both great prices for the mouse in question. Not only do you get a super comfortable design and a fast, 16000 DPI sensor, but its bundled set of weights also give you loads of flexibility depending on whether you prefer your mice to be a bit heavier than usual.

Alternatively, if you can’t be fussed with the weights and have no need for 11 customisable buttons, then their budget-oriented G203 Lightsync mouse is another fantastic bargain at just $15 at the moment. I had plenty of great things to say about this gaming mouse in my Logitech G203 Lightsync review earlier in the year, and it’s currently my number one budget gaming mouse recommendation, too over in our best gaming mouse rankings, too. Heck, it’s probably worth picking up just to have a cheap back-up in case your current mouse suddenly gives up the ghost at some point.

If it’s a headset you’re after, then you can’t go wrong with the Logitech G432. Another favourite in my best gaming headset rankings, the Logitech G432 is a stunning gaming headset for the money, and its current price of $40 is one of the cheapest I’ve seen for absolutely ages. After all, it’s been out of stock (or sold for severely inflated prices as a result) for much of 2020, so to grab it for $10 lower than its usual price is definitely worth doing if you’re in need of a new headest.

Another deal worth considering is on the Logitech G815 Lightsync gaming keyboard, the wired version of the superb G915 Lightspeed Wireless. This is the keyboard I use myself on a day-to-day basis, and it’s one of the loveliest keyboards I’ve ever used thanks to its low profile keys, USB passthrough feature and lovely volume wheel. Normally $200, it’s currently $50 off at the moment, which again is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for this keyboard for a while.

Alternatively, the tenkeyless version of the aforementioned G915 Lightspeed Wireless is also part of Best Buy’s big Black Friday Logitech sale at the moment, too, down $50 from its usual price.

Of course, while there’s every possibility these prices may fall further at other retailers elsewhere as we approach Black Friday proper, they should stay the same at Best Buy given all of these Logitech deals are part of their early Black Friday Holiday deals promotion at the moment.

