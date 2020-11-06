Black Friday 2020 gaming headset deals: the best early headsets deals

We’re barely into November and the early Black Friday deals are already here, including a couple of rather good gaming headset deals. Several retailers have started their Black Friday savings early this year, so if you’re looking to grab a gaming headset on the cheap before the big rush at the end of the month, then you’ll find all the best early Black Friday gaming headset deals right here. Naturally, we’re likely to see the greatest number of Black Friday gaming headset deals closer to November 27th, but we’ve already seen some good discounts on some of our top gaming headset recommendations, with no doubt more to come.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve separated out our Black Friday headset deals into wired and wireless headset deals, which will hopefully make it a little easier for you to find what you want as quickly as possible. Just click the links off to the side and you’ll be whisked down to the appropriate part of the page.

Naturally, there aren’t a huge number of deals here right now, but I’ll be updating this page with more early Black Friday gaming headset deals as and when they become available, so make sure to keep this page in your bookmarks if you’re looking to pick up a bargain over the next couple of weeks.

The best Black Friday gaming headset deals (UK):

One of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, the Fnatic React is a great all-round gaming headset – especially at almost £20 off its usual price. Its audio is great, it’s comfy and it has a good microphone, and a great bargain at its current price.

Not as cheap as it was over Amazon Prime Day (where it fell to £44), but aside from that, this is still a decent enough price for Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. It’s been at least £70 over on Amazon for the past four months, making this a decent, if slightly modest saving compared to its usual price.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April over on Amazon, so while not a massive saving, Ebuyer’s early Black Friday price is still (slightly) cheaper than Amazon prices right now.

Sennheiser EPOS’ headsets are some of the most expensive gaming headsets around, but Overclockers’ early Black Friday deals have shaved over £130 off their flagship headset, as well as its accompanying amplifier which has its own dedicated DAC for superior sound quality. It’s quite a bulky headset, though, and the quality of its sound is very heavily biased toward the bass end of the spectrum, too, which may not be to everyone’s tastes.

Wireless gaming headset deals:

The best Black Friday gaming headset deals (US):

Not a huge saving compared to its usual price, but considering the G432 has been out of stock or sold at vastly inflated prices for most of this year, this is a welcome discount indeed – especially as it’s one of the best budget gaming headsets you can buy today.

Alternatively, if you don’t need or want the G432’s extra 7.1 surround sound feature, this is the stereo version of Logitech’s excellent budget headset, and another great steal at just $30.

The Blackout version of HyperX’s popular Cloud Alpha headset, this all-black edition is currently $15 off as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. There’s a lot to like about this headset, including its brilliant sound quality and top notch premium design.

Wireless gaming headset deals:

The wireless version of the excellent Corsair Void RGB, this is a great price for a wireless gaming headset, especially when it’s one of the comfiest headsets you can buy today.

How to get the best Black Friday gaming headset deal

There are a couple of key things to consider when buying a new gaming headset. Good audio quality is obviously a given, but finding a comfortable headset is arguably even more important – after all, you’re going to be wearing this thing for several hours at a time, so it’s no good if something sounds great but ends up becoming a medieval head vice after 30 minutes. That’s why I prioritise comfort in my gaming headset reviews above all else.

The other thing is a good microphone. Again, it’s no good having a great-sounding gaming headset, but your voice descending into a crackly mess every time you want to chat to your mates when you’re playing online. Naturally, these are hard things to judge just by looking at a headset’s specs page, but if you have a read of my gaming headset reviews, then you’ll find a detailed breakdown of how it performs.