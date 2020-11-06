Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get right now ahead of November 27th

Black Friday 2020 is very nearly here, but there are already loads of early Black Friday PC gaming deals that you can get right now before the big day itself on November 27th. Several retailers have already started their Black Friday celebrations in the UK and US, with many guaranteeing that prices won’t fall any further over the coming weeks. So why wait until Black Friday proper when you can bag yourself a bargain early and avoid the rush?

Of course, most of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals will still be clustered around the two weeks leading up to the main event, but to help you make the most of all these early Black Friday deals taking place, I’ve rounded them all up below so they’re in one handy location.

To help make browsing our massive Black Friday PC gaming deals hub that bit easier, I’ve divided all of the best early Black Friday deals into their respective component category – and you can jump straight to each one by clicking the navigation links to your right. As with previous years, Black Friday can be a great time to nab some great PC gaming deals – particularly if you’re thinking about building a new PC soon or treating yourself to a long-awaited upgrade.

Given the number of new hardware launches we’ve had this year, Black Friday 2020 could give us a motherlode of great deals. Don’t expect to get a new RTX 3080 for half price or anything (if you can even find one in stock, that is), but if you’re looking to pick up some of last year’s best gaming CPUs or best gaming headsets on the cheap, then this could be a great time to do it.

You can also find all of the deals mentioned below in our dedicated Black Friday deals hubs, which we’ll be updating regularly with new deals over the coming weeks. Here they are in full:

Black Friday graphics card deals

Black Friday CPU deals

Read our Intel Core i7-9700K review for more info.

Intel Core i7-9700K:

The Core i7-9700K remains a great processor for high-speed gaming, even if its performance is pretty much on par with Intel’s newer Core i5-10600K. It also comes with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, too.

Read our AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review for more info.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X:

This 12-core CPU is one of AMD’s top 3rd Gen Ryzen processors, although it’s really geared toward creative media professionals rather than PC gaming. Still, if you use your PC for more than just games, the Ryzen 9 3900X won’t disappoint.

Black Friday SSD deals

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500

A fantastic deal on one of the best budget SATA drives around, the 250GB model of Crucial’s MX500 is currently at an all-time low price, beating last year’s Black Friday price and what it cost over Prime Day. It’s an early Black Friday deal, too, so it won’t change in price unless it sells out.

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550

Our favourite NVMe drive isn’t quite as cheap as its Prime Day prices just yet, but Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday prices are still pretty good compared to their historic pricing from the rest of the year. While the 1TB drive normally goes for £95+, the 500GB usually costs upwards of £60.

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750

The 1TB model of WD’s super fast SN750 NVMe SSD fell to a low of £120 over Prime Day, but both Overclockers and Amazon now have it for £126. Amazon may yet drop it again closer to Black Friday, but this is one of Overclockers’ current Black Friday deal prices. It’s still pretty low, all things considered, as it’s ranged from £140-165 for much of the last nine months.

Intel 665p

One of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday SSD deals, this drive is pretty cheap as 1TB NVMe SSDs go – and it hasn’t been in stock on Amazon for months. You can currently import one from Amazon US for a similar price, but if you want to get it straight from the UK, this is the place to get it from.

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750

The 1TB model of WD’s Black SN750 has been cheaper in the past, dropping to a low of $120 on Amazon US a few weeks ago, but both retailers are now selling it for the same price. Amazon may well drop prices again closer to Black Friday, but this is likely to be the lowest price you’ll get at Best Buy this month given it’s part of their early Black Friday Holiday deals season.

Read our WD My Passport SSD review for more info

WD My Passport SSD

It may only support the slightly older USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard compared to the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds like the Samsung T7 Touch below, but the WD My Passport SSD is still a very fast (and great value) external SSD in its own right, particularly compared to Samsung’s older T5 Portable SSD.

Read our Samsung T7 review for more info

Samsung T7

Part of Best Buy’s ongoing Holiday Black Friday deals season, the price of this 2TB model of the Samsung T7 Portable SSD picks up where Amazon’s previous ‘Epic Daily Deal’ left off. Alas, Best Buy’s price is $50 more expensive than Amazon’s 24-hour deal on this huge 2TB SSD, but this is the next best price right now.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 60Hz, IPS panel

If you’re after a cheap 1440p monitor and aren’t fussed about getting one with a high refresh rate, this LG is a real bargain right now. It’s one of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday deals, too, so you can be sure prices won’t change between now and Black Friday proper.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel

Another great LG gaming monitor, this one bumps up the refresh rate to a smooth 144Hz and it’s one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a good buy for AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

There’s probably not much need to buy this over the LG above, but if you want an even higher refresh rate (plus full G-Sync Compatible status), Asus’ excellent TUF monitor is also worth considering. Its Extreme Low Motion Blur tech offers even sharper visuals when it’s combined with its variable refresh rate tech, and it also supports HDR, too.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, curved VA panel

While its 1080p resolution isn’t a good fit for doing lots of work, this is still a pretty good price for a 27in gaming screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. Bear in mind it only has a fixed stand, though.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

This is the cheapest price HP’s 24x has ever been, according to my Amazon price tracker, making it a great time to pick up this small officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitor on the cheap.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Alternatively, if you want a small gaming monitor with an even higher refresh rate – 240Hz, to be precise – HP’s Omen X 25 is also the cheapest it’s ever been, too. Another officially certified G-Sync Compatible screen, this would be a good fit for keen competitive shooter fans.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync Premium

A true ultrawide bargain, Iiyama’s 34in display is about as cheap as these kinds of displays come. You still get a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync Premium support, too, meaning you’ll be able to take advantage of its variable refresh rate tech for super smooth gaming in a much wider frame rate range than regular Freesync screens.

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

You’ll need a sizable desk to accommodate this 38in ultrawide gaming monitor, but at £400 off, it’s a great buy if you’re after loads of pixels and lots of frames – especially when its refresh rate can be overclocked to 175Hz. You’ll need a powerful Nvidia graphics card to play games at this resolution (it being a full-fat G-Sync monitor rather than a G-Sync Compatible one), but if you’re after a top notch ultrawide display, this is definitely worth considering.

US deals:

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

One of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, this 27in 1920×1080 monitor is a great fit for those after a large gaming screen with a high 144Hz refresh rate. Its resolution may be a bit fuzzy for long stretches of work and web browsing, but as a pure gaming monitor there’s a lot to like here.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Alternatively, if you do want a 144Hz monitor that can double up for work and play, this 24in Samsung CRG5 is a much better fit. Its resolution will be much sharper at 24in, and it’s quite a bit cheaper, too.

Black Friday gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

Mouse specs:

20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Razer Deathadder V2 – £54 from Currys PC World (down from £70)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Elite – £64 from Currys PC World (down from £90)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Viper – £54 from Currys PC World (down from £80)

Mouse specs:

20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless – £110 from Currys PC World (down from £130)

US deals:

Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Black Friday gaming headset deals

UK deals:

Read our Fnatic React review for more info

One of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, the Fnatic React is a great all-round gaming headset – especially at almost £20 off its usual price. Its audio is great, it’s comfy and it has a good microphone, and a great bargain at its current price.

Not as cheap as it was over Amazon Prime Day (where it fell to £44), but aside from that, this is still a decent enough price for Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. It’s been at least £70 over on Amazon for the past four months, making this a decent, if slightly modest saving compared to its usual price.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April over on Amazon, so while not a massive saving, Ebuyer’s early Black Friday price is still (slightly) cheaper than Amazon prices right now.

Read our Sennhesier GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser EPOS’ headsets are some of the most expensive gaming headsets around, but Overclockers’ early Black Friday deals have shaved over £130 off their flagship headset, as well as its accompanying amplifier which has its own dedicated DAC for superior sound quality. It’s quite a bulky headset, though, and the quality of its sound is very heavily biased toward the bass end of the spectrum, too, which may not be to everyone’s tastes.

US deals:

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

Not a huge saving compared to its usual price, but considering the G432 has been out of stock or sold at vastly inflated prices for most of this year, this is a welcome discount indeed – especially as it’s one of the best budget gaming headsets you can buy today.

Alternatively, if you don’t need or want the G432’s extra 7.1 surround sound feature, this is the stereo version of Logitech’s excellent budget headset, and another great steal at just $30.

Read our HyperX Cloud Alpha review for more info

The Blackout version of HyperX’s popular Cloud Alpha headset, this all-black edition is currently $15 off as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. There’s a lot to like about this headset, including its brilliant sound quality and top notch premium design.

Read our Corsair Void RGB review for more info

The wireless version of the excellent Corsair Void RGB, this is a great price for a wireless gaming headset, especially when it’s one of the comfiest headsets you can buy today.

Black Friday RAM deals

UK deals:

US deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

This laptop would have been a bad buy at its normal price of £900, but with £150 sliced off it as part of Overclockers UK’s early Black Friday deals, it’s much better value. Its Intel Core i5 processor and GTX 1650 Ti aren’t massively powerful, but they’ll be more than enough for indie games and older 3D titles.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 2.5kg

Acer’s Predator laptops have always been firm favourites here at RPS, and this model of the Helios 300 is currently £100 off as part of Overclockers’ early Black Friday deals. The RAM is a little low for the price, but you get buckets of storage and a powerful Core i7 processor to go with its GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip. A good combo for hitting 60fps in almost all of today’s big blockbusters on High settings, and 60fps+ in competitive online shooters.

Specs: 13.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1.42kg

Alternatively, if you’re after a diddy little gaming laptop, then this Stealth 13 is £200 off as well. It’s the same price as the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Blade 15, which is more powerful than this, but the Stealth 13 is a lot more portable and easier to move around the house / outdoors. There was a 60Hz model that dropped to £1249 over Prime Day, but this one doubles that to a much smoother 120Hz.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 256GB SSD, 2.09kg

If you’re less fussed about hitting those high refresh rates in today’s biggest games, this slightly less powerful version of the Blade 15 is also £100 off right now. Based on other GTX 1660 Ti laptops I’ve tested, you should still be able to reach 60fps on high to max settings in most of today’s blockbusters with this laptop, although its 256GB SSD doesn’t leave much room for lots of simultaneous installations.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 240Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB SSD, 2.46kg

A slightly older model than some of the other laptops in this list, but with £639 shaved off its price for Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday deals, this is a much better price for this Core i7 and RTX 2070 gaming laptop – especially when you also get the benefit of a 240Hz refresh rate display and a tiny second screen above the keyboard.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB SSD, 2.09kg

While a saving of £100 might now seem like much, this is the same price this RTX 2070-powered Blade 15 laptop fell to over Amazon Prime Day this year, so it’s still a pretty decent bargain all things considered. If you want to be able to play games on max settings at 60fps or above, this is a great choice.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 512GB SSD, 2.14kg

While most of its specs are very similar to the base Blade 15 listed above, the Blade Advanced 15 adds a 300Hz refresh rate display to the mix, and a more powerful processor. Probably overkill for most people – especially when you’ll only be able to hit anywhere near 300Hz in a very select number of online competitive shooters such as Fortnite and Valorant, but £200 off is still a reasonable saving.

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB SSD, 2.75kg

If you’re after a desktop replacement laptop, this RTX 2070-powered Blade Pro 17 is currently £100 off as part of the same Razer Gaming Week sale like the laptops above. Not a massive saving considering you can get a similarly specced Blade Advanced 15 for £100 less, but if you like big screen laptops, this is worth considering.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2080 Super, 1TB SSD, 2.14kg

Also £200 off, this is an even more powerful version of the Blade Advanced 15 listed above, raising the graphics chip to an RTX 2080 Super and doubling the storage. Again, I think most people will be perfectly fine with a regular Blade 15 out of all of these deals, but if you’re desperate to have the best-specced laptop money can buy, this is it.

US deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB RAM, RX 5600M, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

Currently $150 off, this Dell G5 15 is one of Best Buy’s early Black Friday Holiday deals, so its price shouldn’t fall any lower in the run up to Black Friday proper. It’s a decent set of specs for the money, too, thanks to its up to date Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics, plus you get a decent amount of storage, too.

How to get a good Black Friday deal

Install a price-tracker

The best way to see if you’re getting a good Black Friday deal – on Amazon, at least – is to install a price tracker extension in your web browser. I use CamelCamelCamel and Keepa for Chrome when I’m writing about deals for RPS, and they’re extremely useful to see how prices for individual products have changed over time. The former hasn’t been tracking as many Amazon products since the start of the pandemic, so you may wish to stick with Keepa (which is also available for other web browsers) instead to get the best information.

Alas, tracking prices on other websites is much harder unless you start making (and checking) your own dedicated list. However, even if you want to avoid Amazon like the plague, installing a tracker like Keepa can still be a useful tool to help you check deals elsewhere. Amazon hardware prices are usually a pretty good barometer of how much things have cost over time, for example, and Keepa lets you look back at some pretty historic pricing information, too. You can filter it to show prices from the last week, last month, the last three months, the last year, or even the entire product’s pricing history if you want the complete lowdown. As a result, you can use this information to compare with other deals you see around the web to help you get a good price – even if you don’t end up shopping at Amazon.

