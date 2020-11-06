Black Friday 2020 VR headset deals: the best early VR deals

Black Friday has often been a great time pick up a VR headset for less than normal, and to help you get the best possible price on today’s best VR headsets, we’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday VR headset deals right here in one handy location.

In previous years, VR headset deals have often been prescribed by the VR headset manufacturers themselves – Oculus and Vive, for example – so prices have usually been pretty uniform across all the different retailers. However, with past savings sometimes stretching up to £100 / $100 off, these fixed savings certainly aren’t to be sniffed at.

The big ticket item this year is likely going to be the Oculus Quest 2. Given it’s just come out, it’s unlikely we’ll see major discounts on Oculus and Facebook’s standalone VR headset, but you never know – and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled throughout the Black Friday period to bring you the most up to date information.

Of course, given that VR headset deals aren’t usually set by retailers, it’s most likely that we’ll see all of this year’s VR headset deals appear closer to Black Friday proper. As such, there aren’t any early VR deals available just yet, but I’ll be keeping this page up to date with all the latest price drops over the coming weeks, so make sure to stick it in your bookmarks to come back later.

It’s not just VR headsets that will be going cheap over Black Friday, either. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:

Black Friday graphics card deals | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming headset deals | Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals | Black Friday gaming laptop deals | Black Friday CPU deals

The best Black Friday VR headset deals

Oculus Quest deals

None just yet…

HTC Vive Cosmos deals

None just yet…

WMR headset deals

None just yet…