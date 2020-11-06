Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's first roadmap doesn't give much away

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

6th November 2020 / 5:09PM

A firefight in a warehouse.

Activision have revealed the content roadmap for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s first season which kicks off on 10th December. It promises a slew of free weapons, maps, and modes for Blops as well as a mysterious “Classified Warzone Experience”. Although, it’s all largely non-specific info. Thankfully Gunfight mode is making a comeback, which I’m pretty darn excited for.

You can see the roadmap for yourself below:

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Season One Roadmap

So, most of it’s actually pretty vague, isn’t it? I was expecting new maps, modes, and the like for Blops anyway. I suppose it’s nice to see the map Nuketown return, let’s hope it’s still as chaotic as ever. Plus, the gun in the “New Weapons” box looks like a Groza assault rifle, and the bloke with the beanie hat appears to be holding the fast-firing Striker shotgun from previous CoDs past.

There’s also not much to say about this promised Warzone experience. It could be a reference to literally anything, like a limited-time event in a similar vein to the recent Haunting of Verdansk, or it could hint at some map changes. We’ll just have to wait and see.

The main highlight for me is confirmation that Gunfight is coming back in Blops. It’s an intense multiplayer mode in which two teams of two players face off in a race to win six rounds. What makes it particularly heart-pounding is the lack of respawns, and the way the maps are titchy enough that there’s nowhere to hide – camping ain’t gonna work, pal. And to top it off, every couple of rounds everyone’s assigned a new set of guns and equipment to use. I honestly reckon it’s one of strongest introductions to CoD in a while.

If you’re curious as to how Blops progression will feed into Warzone, Activision has confirmed that you’ll be able to bring Cold War weapons into Verdansk alongside your current Modern Warfare arsenal too.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on Battle.net on November 13th.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Black Ops Cold War weapons: all confirmed and rumoured guns revealed

All the guns to choose from in Cold War multiplayer

Black Ops Cold War loadouts: all guns, perks, and wildcards revealed

Learn how Cold War's new Create A Class system works

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War preloading begins Tuesday

4

Call Of Duty: Warzone will begin adding Cold War weapons and operators in December

1

Latest articles

LoL's virtual girl group K/DA have an EP out

4

Take-Two boss thinks they charge "much less" than their games are worth

14

Black Friday 2020 VR headset deals: the best early VR deals

Dirt 5 will address PC performance and crashing issues in a patch next week