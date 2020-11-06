Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has arrived

The phrase “put the pedal to the metal” always confused me. I get that it means “go fast”, but every time it’s said out loud I hear “petal” or “medal”. None of these words sound real anymore. Aaaaanyway, the only reason I’m thinking about this expression is because Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit’s remaster came out today.

The new and improved version of Criterion’s 2010 racing game comes with cross-platform multiplayer, touched-up visuals and all the main DLCs, as well as 4K and 60fps on PC.

When I “put the pedal to the metal” in my real-life car, it just roars unpleasantly and continues to slowly climb to 20mph.



Hot Pursuit has you playing as either a criminal trying to rank up a wanted level and do some cool street races, or a cop trying to deliver pricey motors back to where they belong and run those pesky racers off the road. The remaster lets you do all this online with your pals regardless of platform now, too.

It comes with all the DLCs as well as new challenges, achievements, cosmetics and a photo mode. The devs say it also has some improved techy things like “upressed UI, higher resolution reflections, boosted textures, more particles, and improved AA/SSAO.”

John Walker (RPS in peace) had a few gripes with the repetitive races in the original game, but ultimately thought it was alright.

“It’s imperfect,” he wrote in his Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit review, “but for PC arcade racing it offers a great deal of pleasure.”

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is available on Origin and Steam, priced at £25/€30/$30. It’s also out on PS4 and Xbone, and arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 13th.

Find more info on the NFS website.