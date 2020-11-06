The Medium delays until January partly due to "other games on the market"

We’re nearly done with 2020, but the delay announcements aren’t over just yet. The Medium, the next horror adventure from Bloober Team, has been delayed until January 2021. They mention the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and “other games on the market” as part of their decision to delay and further polish the game.

“It wasn’t an easy choice to make, but one made due to the Covid-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market,” Bloober Team say. “Bloober Team remains committed to delivering our biggest, most ambitious, fear-inducing experience to date.” They say that the additional time will let them add additional polish to the game.

If you’ve not seen Bloober’s next horror game, here’s a trailer showing off its two parallel worlds that’ll have you solving puzzles between them. Nevermind the release date at the end, of course.



They don’t actually come out and say the name, but I think we all know which game recently elbowed its way into the December schedule. That’s right, it’s Cyberpunk 2077 which we found out last week has been delayed again. Bloober Team aren’t the only ones, either. Grinding Gear Games came right out and said that they’d delayed Path Of Exile’s expansion into January so players wouldn’t have to choose between the two.

At this point, I’m honestly just ready to find out if 2077 is as capable of sucking air out of the month the way folks fear it might. I know it’s a biggo RPG by the folks whose biggo RPGs everyone (yes, including me) seem to enjoy, but is really worth clearing the room when CDPR walk in? Someone else will need to tell me because I’ll still be playing Yakuza: Like A Dragon until January I imagine.

Unless CDPR decide to delay yet again, you can expect The Medium to launch for real on January 28th, 2021 over on Steam and the Epic Games Store.