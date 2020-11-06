Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Worms Rumble open beta is battling royale this weekend

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th November 2020 / 11:44AM

A Worms Rumble screenshot showing a wriggly one with a leopard-print cap and a bazooka.

What happens when the turn-based tactical violence of Worms becomes a real-time shooter? See for yourself in the free Worms Rumble open beta weekend, which started today. This latest Worms spin-off is a 32-player side-on shooter with all the usual wacky weapons, throwing down in deathmatch and battle royale modes. I like Worms because of the game it is, not the brand, but Rumble could be good in its own right. The beta is also on PlayStation 4 and does have cross-platform multiplayer, so you can batter your PlayPals too.

It’s a double-edged sword, using a well-regarded and long-running brand for a game that’s quite different. Sure, the familiar name gets you a lot of attention, but the attention’s primarily from people who expect a different sort of game. Elements of Worms could support a decent side-on shooter, mind – the splendid Soldat cite Worms as one of its inspiration, after all. Many fans have been sceptical of Worms going battle royale.

“Sorry to hear you’re concerned about Worms, but please know there’s no need to be,” one of the dev team said in response on the Steam forums in July. “Team17 have been making turn-based Worms games for over 25 years. We thought we’d try something a bit different this time! Trying something new doesn’t mean removing our past or never doing turn-based again.”

To try the Worms Rumble open beta, wriggle onto Steam. It’s a 2GB download. The beta started this morning and will end at 8am (3am EST) on Monday the 9th. The full game is due to launch on the 1st of December, priced at £11/€15/$15.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Worms Rumble is set to launch this December

5

Worms Rumble will ditch turns for 32-player action

15

Apex Legends has improved battle pass progression, barely

The 7 worst US Presidents in video games

One Off The List

4

Latest articles

Apex Legends has improved battle pass progression, barely

The 7 worst US Presidents in video games

One Off The List

4

Best Apex Legends characters [Season 7]: Legend tier list, abilities, and tips

Which are the best Apex Legends characters in Season 7?

Have you played… Aviary Attorney?

Legal Eagle

5