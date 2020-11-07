Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Go spook yourself with Amnesia: Rebirth's new modding tools

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

7th November 2020 / 1:00PM

So, you’ve grit your teeth, bit your nails, and mustered up the courage to see Amnesia: Rebirth through to completion. Now what? The scares shouldn’t just end with the rolling of the credits, right? This week, Frictional updated the game with a patch that lets you play custom, player-created stories, along with all the tools you’d need to make a bespoke first-person spooker yourself.

Casting your mind back to 2010, you’ll mind that Amnesia: The Dark Descent‘s popularity wasn’t just based off its then-novel horror campaign. Much of the game’s popularity with YouTubers was its support for custom maps, feeding us an endless supply of men in their 20s screaming at brand new scare-narios. Now, this year’s long-overdue sequel hopes to carry that legacy forwards with its own modding tools.

Released last night, patch 1.2 adds a “Custom Stories” option to the main menu. These can be downloaded as expected from the game’s Steam Workshop hub, or else downloaded elsewhere and placed in Rebirth’s mods directory. Of course, you need tools to make the stories, and so Frictional have also packaged in a suite of tools used to create the game proper.

A Level Editor and Model Editor now exist in the game’s install directory – the latter used to construct props and assets used to bulk out spaces in the former. As a starting point, Frictional have also made it easy to open up missions from their own campaign to get a feel for how things work, though there’s also some official documentation should you hit a brick wall.

Alice Bell did enjoy the game, praising Frictional’s expertise in managing to instil fear even in broad daylight in her Amnesia: Rebirth review. But overall she found the story unfocused, trying to juggle too many elements and losing the kind of razor-sharp existential terror the devs managed to achieve with SOMA.

“I trust Frictional implicitly to do very interesting things, but though Rebirth takes a run at a bunch of cool and alarming concepts, it feels like it’s juggling too many to do any one of them full justice. Rebirth hasn’t haunted me since closing it in a way that Soma did, for example.” Let’s see if the modding community can pick up the slack and give us a story that haunts us for good, shall we?

This week’s update also adds a number of smaller fixes, visible in the 1.2 patch notes.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Amnesia: Rebirth review

Still afraid of the dark

57

Amnesia Rebirth Chamber of Pillars walkthrough: how to solve the pillar puzzle

Here's how to solve the three pillar puzzle in Amnesia: Rebirth.

Amnesia Rebirth Cistern walkthrough: how to solve the Cistern water tank puzzle

Amnesia Rebirth's second main puzzle involves shifting a water tank so that it can be used to cross a large gap in the Cistern.

Amnesia Rebirth Laboratory walkthrough: how to solve the Laboratory puzzle and escape

Here's how to escape the creepy Laboratory in Amnesia: Rebirth.

Latest articles

From graffiti to giant robots, Umurangi Generation's Macro DLC isn't messing around

Return to World Of Warcraft for free 'til Monday

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

38

Take-Two have begun talks to buy Dirt developers Codemasters

9