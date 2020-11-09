Apex Legends Bangalore guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Bangalore has always been one of the most popular characters in Apex Legends, and it looks like this will continue to be the case in Season 7 thanks to her diverse, powerful, and accessible set of abilities. Our Apex Legends Bangalore guide is here to show the ropes to players just starting out with this powerful character, as well as providing some more advanced tips and useful information that will benefit even seasoned Bangalorians.

Apex Legends Bangalore guide: strengths & weaknesses

Bangalore is a solid addition to any team in Apex Legends. Her Passive ability gives her increased mobility and makes her even harder to ping down than she already is; and her Tactical and Ultimate abilities provide excellent crowd control and synergise well with various abilities available to other characters.

Her only downsides are in misuse (or lack of use) of her abilities. Bangalore’s Tactical should be used as frequently and aggressively as possible, so if you are not doing this then you should start getting into the habit of it immediately; and her Ultimate, while useful in certain situations, has the drawback of concussing your teammates and concussing and damaging yourself too.

Bangalore abilities overview

Bangalore’s abilities are some of the most versatile abilities in Apex Legends – and if you’ve just started playing as her, then you should throw away any preconceptions you might have about her Tactical being used purely as an escape tool, or her Ultimate acting as a “kill enemy team” button. Let’s break down each of her abilities in turn and explain when and how you should use them to get the most out of each.

Double Time (Passive) Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time.

Smoke Launcher (Tactical) Fire a high velocity smoke canister that explodes into a smoke wall on impact.

Rolling Thunder (Ultimate) Call in an artillery strike that slowly creeps across the landscape.



Passive ability: Double Time

Bangalore’s Passive is one of the most reliably useful Passive abilities of any character. A flat 30% speed boost when you are hit or when shots are fired nearby is tremendously powerful both for escaping danger and repositioning for a flank attack. There’s not too much to talk about with this ability: it’s just a really nice little thing to have on your side when danger comes calling.

Here are our top Double Time Passive tips for Bangalore:

You don’t have to be hit in order for Bangalore’s Passive to activate. Shots passing close by will also activate the ability. So keep moving!

Use Bangalore’s Passive both defensively and aggressively. A movement speed boost is excellent in all situations in Apex Legends.

You can take advantage of its reactionary nature by moving out into the open and baiting some fire from the enemy, just so your Passive procs and you gain the speed buff to help you with repositioning or pushing.

Tactical ability: Smoke Launcher

The first thing to realise with Bangalore’s Tactical ability is that you have two charges with your Smoke Launcher – you can see next to your Tactical ability icon that there are two bars which indicate your current number of charges.

Each of these charges are expended and refilled independently, and with each use, you fire a grenade that explodes on impact into a large screen of smoke lasting around 20 seconds, which you cannot see through unless you are Bloodhound or you have a Digital Threat sight.

Here are our top Smoke Launcher Tactical tips for Bangalore:

Digital Threat sights are an essential part of Bangalore’s kit as they allow you to see through your own Smoke, so if a teammate finds one they should prioritise giving it to you.

Similarly, you can combine Bangalore’s Tactical with Bloodhound’s Tactical or Ultimate to create a really bad day for the enemy team.

Smoke explosions deal 10 damage if they hit an enemy.

If you’re still capable of fighting, it’s often better to stick to the very edges of your Smoke rather than diving right in. You can look into the Smoke without your vision being entirely obscured, and you can escape easily into the Smoke if threatened.

It’s a good idea to fire your Smoke Launcher on the enemy instead of yourself, or between the two teams. This will ensure that you aren’t putting yourself or your teammates at a disadvantage due to the obscured vision.

Ultimate ability: Rolling Thunder

Bangalore’s Ultimate ability allows her to throw a canister a considerable distance away from her. Where the canister lands, rockets will rain down in a zig-zag pattern across a large area, spreading out in the direction thrown. After 4 seconds, each rocket that has buried itself into the landscape will explode, stunning and dealing 40 damage to any enemy hit (or yourself).

Here are our top Rolling Thunder Ultimate tips for Bangalore:

Prioritise using Bangalore’s Ultimate for defensive rather than offensive purposes. It is best used to retreat or reposition, or to slow the approach of an enemy team (particularly a third party).

Don’t ult your teammates without letting them know what you’re doing. While teammates take no damage from the ability, the concussion effect is very nasty.

If you want to use your ult offensively (to flush out an enemy team while pushing) then use it at the very beginning of the fight, because otherwise the missiles will land too late to be effective.

The rockets will begin at the canister’s position and then spread forwards. So be sure to place your canister between your team and the enemy team rather than right on top of the enemy, otherwise they’ll be able to easily escape the AoE by pushing towards you.

Bangalore hitbox vs other Legends

Apex Legends characters all have differently sized hitboxes, a fact which caused a bit of controversy in the early days of the battle royale. Nowadays, the discrepancies in hitbox size are addressed by two additional Passives shared out among several Legends:

Fortified is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets.

is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets. Low Profile is for the smaller, harder to hit Legends (Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, and Wattson) and makes them take 5% more damage from all sources.

Bangalore has always sat very much in the middle of the pack when it comes to relative hitbox sizes, and as such she lacks either of the above Passive perks. But with her unique Double Time Passive, she can still become very hard to hit indeed thanks to her sheer speed.

How to play Bangalore – top tips and tricks

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Bangalore.

Aggression is key. Bangalore’s Passive and Tactical both give you an out if things go south, so you have even more reason than most to make the aggressive pushing plays that will finish off a fight quickly.

Bangalore’s Passive and Tactical both give you an out if things go south, so you have even more reason than most to make the aggressive pushing plays that will finish off a fight quickly. Equip Bangalore with a Shotgun or SMG. To this end, it’s best to equip her with an R-99, a Peacekeeper, or some other weapon that can quickly eliminate enemies at close range. The whole idea with Bangalore is to get up close and personal as quickly as possible.

To this end, it’s best to equip her with an R-99, a Peacekeeper, or some other weapon that can quickly eliminate enemies at close range. The whole idea with Bangalore is to get up close and personal as quickly as possible. Use Smokes as often as possible. Bangalore’s Smokes are one of the most versatile abilities in the entirety of Apex Legends. Use them while looting death boxes. Use them while reviving. Use them while attacking. Use them while defending. Use them for practice. Just use them.

Bangalore’s Smokes are one of the most versatile abilities in the entirety of Apex Legends. Use them while looting death boxes. Use them while reviving. Use them while attacking. Use them while defending. Use them for practice. Just use them. Communicate your intentions with your team. As Bangalore, you have the potential to completely change the pacing and makeup of an encounter with your Tactical and Ultimate abilities. But both abilities can also adversely affect your teammates, so make sure you communicate your intentions and actions with them, particularly during fights.

That’s everything we’ve got on how to master Bangalore. The main takeaways are to use your Smokes offensively, and your Ultimate defensively (counterintuitive, I know, but just trust me). Now get out there and start sowing chaos and confusion among the ranks of your foes. For more information on a different Legend, be sure to check out our main Apex Legends characters guide.