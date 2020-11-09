Apex Legends Bloodhound guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Bloodhound is my very favourite character to play in Apex Legends. Once considered underwhelming, a steady stream of buffs over the years have brought Bloodhound’s skillset to the point where I’d consider any team without a Bloodhound to be at a disadvantage. Learn how to make use of this powerful tracker-based Legend and each of their abilities with our in-depth Apex Legends Bloodhound guide.

Apex Legends Bloodhound guide: strengths & weaknesses

Bloodhound has one of the most powerful skillsets in Apex Legends, and don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. Their bread and butter skill, Eye Of The Allfather, gives you a tremendous and fight-altering amount of information on enemy whereabouts and tactics, and it is well worth the sacrifice of your own team’s stealth and positioning. The same is true of their Passive, Tracker, which can give you vital clues on enemy positioning that can often give you a crucial second or two of preparation time before a fight.

The only real drawback to Bloodhound’s skillset is that there is an awful lot riding on their Ultimate. It’s a great initiation tool, but it’s also Bloodhound’s only possible escape tool, and the only thing which can directly affect your gunplay (the movement speed increase allows you to strafe and avoid shots more effectively. The fact that it is an Ultimate means you’ll be waiting a while between uses unless you prioritise Ultimate Accelerants.

Bloodhound abilities overview

Bloodhound’s abilities give them a very different focus and skillset than many of the other Legends in Apex Legends, revolving around locating enemies and hunting them down without their knowledge. Let’s take a look at each ability in turn and some things to bear in mind when utilising each of them.

Tracker (Passive) Foes leave behind clues for you to find.

Eye Of The Allfather (Tactical) Briefly reveal enemies, traps, and clues through all structures in front of you.

Beast Of The Hunt (Ultimate) Transform into the ultimate hunter. Enhances your senses, allowing you to see cold tracks and move faster. Knockdowns extend duration.



Passive ability: Tracker

Tracker gives Bloodhound the ability to see the activities of enemy players if you are standing near where they were less than 90 seconds ago. You will see a notification pop up telling you what kind of action was performed here and when it took place. These actions can be anything from a footprint to bleeding out, from picking up loot to deploying a Lifeline bot.

Here are our top Tracker Passive tips for Bloodhound:

Communicate your findings with your team! They cannot see the clues enemies leave behind, so it’s your job to keep them in the know.

Pinging a clue does not let your teammates know how long ago the enemy in question was there, so it’s best to tell them yourself over voice or text chat.

Clues are a more vibrant red if they are more recent, so you can quickly tell if there is likely to be an enemy within metres of your position.

Tactical ability: Eye Of The Allfather

Bloodhound’s Tactical, Eye of the Allfather, is a useful ability that can backfire quite easily if you don’t use it under the correct circumstances. Using it will create a conical radar pulse that radiates out in front of you, passing through walls, terrain and any other obstacles, and vividly highlighting any nearby enemies, traps or clues nearby for the duration of the pulse.

Here are our top Eye Of The Allfather Tactical tips for Bloodhound:

Eye of the Allfather does not radiate out in all directions; it is in fact directional, operating in a cone area where you are looking. So make sure you’re facing the correct direction when you use Bloodhound’s Tactical.

Bloodhound’s Tactical is not a covert ability: the pulse is very easy for enemies to notice. So you should not use it unless you are prepared to sacrifice stealth for knowledge.

In some cases it is useful to scan enemies when you’re on the defensive and looking to heal. Generally, enemies will be more cautious as they are scanned, preferring to wait until the effect ends in order to attack. This buys you precious seconds to recover.

Bloodhound’s Tactical will allow you to see enemies through Smoke and Gas as well as structures. This ability is fantastic when combined with Bangalore’s Smoke Canisters or Caustic’s Nox Gas, because you can disorientate the enemy while still being able to see them through the haze.

Eye of the Allfather will highlight every clue in its range, allowing you to clearly see footprints and the directions of the enemy if you are having trouble finding them using your Passive alone.

Ultimate ability: Beast Of The Hunt

Bloodhound’s Ultimate is meant for initiating fights, though it can also be used to quickly disengage and run to safety. Providing a 30% movement speed increase for its duration and making everything greyscale (except for enemies and tracks, which are highlighted red), Beast Of The Hunt is an excellent ability both for initiating and escaping.

Here are our top Beast Of The Hunt Ultimate tips for Bloodhound:

Downing (not killing) enemies will add 5 seconds to your Beast of the Hunt duration. With enough successive knocks, you can exceed the ability’s starting time with successive kills.

It’s generally best to use your Ultimate as you’re heading into a fight, but it is also Bloodhound’s only mobility tool, and if it allows you to get out of a dangerous situation with your health intact, then it has done its job well.

Movement speed in Apex Legends is identical whether you’re moving forwards, backwards, or strafing to the left or right. This means with your Ultimate activated, Bloodhound can strafe very quickly to avoid shots.

You can very clearly see all enemies, footprints and clues while transformed; and they are highlighted at a far longer range than your Tactical ability too.

As with their Tactical, Bloodhound’s Ultimate actively tracks enemy positions with the highlights.

Stay on the move while your Ultimate is active; don’t waste time aiming down sights or standing still. Be decisive, go for the flank attack, close the gap, and finish them off while you’re still moving quickly.

Bloodhound hitbox vs other Legends

Apex Legends characters all have differently sized hitboxes, a fact which caused a bit of controversy in the early days of the battle royale. Nowadays, the discrepancies in hitbox size are addressed by two additional Passives shared out among several Legends:

Fortified is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets.

is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets. Low Profile is for the smaller, harder to hit Legends (Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, and Wattson) and makes them take 5% more damage from all sources.

Bloodhound is a contender for the non-Low Profile Legend with the smallest hitbox, which gives them a slight edge in combat. Which is very welcome considering the bulk of their skillset is for use in the leadup to a fight, rather than during one.

How to play Bloodhound – top Bloodhound tips and strategies

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Bloodhound.

Bloodhound can be played defensively, but shines when played aggressively. Newer players may find comfort in deviating from the path that enemies took less than 60 seconds ago, but Bloodhound's abilities allow you to utilise an aggressive playstyle extremely well. Work on closing gaps and flank attacks. Learn more about aggressive plays with our Apex Legends tips.

Communicate your findings with your team. Your Passive ability gives you insights that no one else on your team has, so it's your responsibility to communicate your findings by pinging the clues you find. For more information on everything you can ping, check out our Apex Legends Ping/Communication guide.

Force yourself to be bold and decisive with your actions. Apex Legends is generally dominated by close-quarters combat. Sure, you can hit that shot with a Sentinel from 300 metres away, but all they need to do is hide and heal, which is very easy to do in Apex Legends. Bloodhound more than nearly anyone else is a great Legend for teaching you to be decisive with your actions, and not to dance around the fringes of battle, never committing to anything.

Don't be afraid to use your abilities in the heat of battle. While there are obvious times when using your Tactical ability is not the best idea (like when you're trying to be sneaky), using your Tactical or Ultimate only takes a second or so, which means you only need a second – a literal second – out of harm's way in order to utilise them.

Pair Bloodhound with Bangalore for lots of fun times. A match made in heaven, this combo gives you the fantastic one-two-punch of blasting your enemies with Smoke, then using Bloodhound's Ultimate to quickly pick them all off while they're still confused and blinded.

That’s everything we’ve got for now on the Technological Tracker that is Bloodhound. For full details and opinions on all of the characters together, take a look at our Apex Legends characters guide for everything you need.