Apex Legends Lifeline guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Among the Apex Legends characters roster, Lifeline is commonly (and rightly) thought of as the healer or support class; but despite this, she has absolutely no trouble dishing out as much damage to her foes as anyone. There are some excellent reasons to play as Lifeline beyond offering a helping hand to your teammates, and our Apex Legends Lifeline guide is the perfect place to start your journey with her. We’ll walk you through each of her abilities in turn, along with tips and info on how to use each to the best of your abilities.

Apex Legends Lifeline guide: strengths & weaknesses

Lifeline’s abilities all centre around healing and equipment, and all of them can be used to benefit not only your teammates but yourself as well. Her Passive may well be the strongest aspect of her entire skillset, allowing her drone to revive fallen allies and leaving her free to continue fighting or looting. Combine this with her Tactical ability, which provides further healing to your squad over time, and you quickly begin to realise why Lifeline is such a valuable part of the Apex Legends character roster.

Her Ultimate is one of the most useful in the game, providing excellent loot for your team at various moments throughout a match – but it is a double-edged sword, as we shall discuss below. All of Lifeline’s abilities are very timing-sensitive – if you use them under the wrong circumstances then you and your team may quickly wind up dead. But if used correctly, you’ll find that not only is she an essential asset to her team but also a force to be reckoned with in her own right.

Lifeline abilities overview

Lifeline’s abilities all revolve around providing healing, equipment and safety for yourself and your team. They’re fairly easy to understand, but there are still hidden secrets to each one, so let’s take a closer look at Lifeline’s skillset.

Combat Revive (Passive) Deploy D.O.C. to revive teammates. D.O.C. will deploy a shield and revive Lifeline’s teammate, leaving Lifeline free to defend.

D.O.C. Heal Drone (Tactical) The Drone Of Compassion (DOC) automatically heals those near it over time.

Care Package (Ultimate) Call in a droppod full of high quality defensive gear.



Passive ability: Combat Revive

Lifeline’s Passive is by far the strongest passive in the game in my book. The effect is twofold: first, Lifeline’s drone can revive a teammate on its own, leaving Lifeline free to continue defending, looting, or recovering. Second, the directional shield the drone projects while reviving is invlunerable and completely protects the knocked ally against all incoming fire from beyond the shield.

Here are our top Combat Revive Passive tips for Lifeline:

You cannot rotate the Shield Wall while reviving, so make sure you’re looking in the correct direction when you begin the revive.

You only need to tap the interact button over an ally as Lifeline to start reviving them, so you can do it extremely quickly, even while running or sliding.

It’s a good idea to deploy your Heal Drone after you’ve started to revive a fallen teammate, so that they immediately begin to heal once the drone finishes reviving them.

There are two counters to the shield: throwing grenades or Arc Stars; and getting around the shield. The barrier itself can be passed through by both friend and foe, so be prepared for enemies to charge towards your ally if they see the shield.

Tactical ability: D.O.C. Heal Drone

Lifeline’s Heal Drone is a fairly reliable and useful source of healing for the entire team. Using this ability will deploy a drone that automatically heals nearby allies and enemies alike for its 20-second duration. It allows players to save Syringes and Medkits for more dire circumstances, and to passively heal while shooting or doing other things.

Here are our top D.O.C. Heal Drone Tactical tips for Lifeline:

Your Drone will heal enemies too if they are close enough, so it’s best used at medium or long range if in combat.

Your Drone will die to two ticks of damage from being outside the Ring.

Lifeline’s Drone can absorb shots (and therefore act as cover) in the heat of battle. Bear in mind however that it can be destroyed fairly easily.

The amount of healing provided is split between all sources. So if three people are using the Drone at once, it will heal three times slower than if just one player was using it.

Ultimate ability: Care Package

Lifeline’s Care Package is her signature skill, and it is potentially game-changing in a very similar manner to Loba’s Ultimate. Use this ability to deploy a Care Package near your location. The Care Package takes 15 seconds to land, after which it can be opened and the three high-quality pieces of loot inside can be taken.

Here are our top Care Package Ultimate tips for Lifeline:

Be careful where and when you decide to call down a Care Package, because although it doesn’t show up on the minimap like normal Supply Drops it is still very visible and acts as a beacon marking your location for nearby enemies.

Of the three items in a Care Package, one will be a healing item, one will be a weapon attachment, and one will be a piece of gear. This also means you cannot find Supply-Drop-exclusive weapons inside Lifeline Care Packages.

The high chance to contain an Epic (Purple) Helmet or Body Shield is the primary reason why Lifeline’s Ultimate is so valuable.

You can be crushed (not knocked but killed) beneath a descending Care Package, so be careful.

You can climb atop a Care Package, so clever placement of it will enable you to reach hard to access areas.

Care Packages can be used as cover if need be, as they cannot be shot through.

Calling down a Care Package should be a team move, not a solo move. Share the loot amongst your team, and stick together while near a Care Package.

Lifeline hitbox vs other Legends

Apex Legends characters all have differently sized hitboxes, a fact which caused a bit of controversy in the early days of the battle royale. Nowadays, the discrepancies in hitbox size are addressed by two additional Passives shared out among several Legends:

Fortified is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets.

is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets. Low Profile is for the smaller, harder to hit Legends (Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, and Wattson) and makes them take 5% more damage from all sources.

It’s quite clear looking at the above comparison image why Lifeline is one of those select few Legends given the Low Profile treatment. She’s considerably harder to hit than most, which works very much in her favour.

How to play Lifeline – top tips and tricks

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Lifeline.

Ultimate Accelerants belong to you. If there is a Lifeline on your team, then all Ultimate Accelerants should go to her. Her ult is the most powerful for your squad as a whole, and also the most lengthy to charge.

Look for every opportunity to make use of your abilities. While you can play independently as Lifeline, you are the primary healer of your group and you must check on your teammates during fights to see if anyone needs your assistance.

Don't be greedy with Care Package loot. A rising tide raises all boats. Don't hoard all your Care Package loot for yourself. Just because you call it down doesn't mean it belongs to you. Share with your teammates.

Congratulations! You are now an expert at playing Lifeline. Can you feel all that newfound knowledge and experience pulsing through your synapses? For full details and opinions on all of the characters together, take a look at our Apex Legends characters guide for everything you need.