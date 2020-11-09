Apex Legends Loba guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Loba the Translocating Thief is one of the post-launch additions to the Apex Legends characters roster. A world-class thief with a knack for getting out of dangerous spots, her abilities can be used to great effect as long as you think through each use carefully. Our Apex Legends Loba guide will equip you with various practical tips and tricks for each of her abilities.

Apex Legends Loba guide: strengths & weaknesses

Loba is, in my opinion, the best of a fairly underwhelming selection of post-launch characters this year (with the exception of Horizon, who is top-tier). Loba’s abilities may be strangely hard to use in a stealthy manner, considering she is a burglar; but they are powerful and potentially game-changing when used under the correct circumstances.

More thought should go into the use of Loba’s abilities than with those of many Legends, because improper use of a teleport or a Black Market may lead to a quick death. This is what I see going wrong with most Loba players I encounter. They think of her Tactical as a panic button instead of an initiation tool, and they use her Ultimate whenever they can instead of saving it for the moments where it will truly make a difference.

By no means is she a top-tier Legend, but a good Loba can turn a match around with a single ability.

Loba abilities overview

As with all other contenders in the Apex Games, Loba’s skillset is comprised of three abilities: her Passive (always in effect), her Tactical (activateable on a short cooldown), and her Ultimate (activateable with a long charge and cooldown time). Let’s take a look at each ability in turn and talk about how you can use them to gain the advantage in any situation.

Eye For Quality (Passive) Nearby epic and legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as Black Market Boutique.

Burglar’s Best Friend (Tactical) Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your jump drive bracelet.

Black Market Boutique (Ultimate) Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy Legend can take up to two items.



Passive ability: Eye for Quality

Eye For Quality, Loba’s Passive ability, gives you a rather pleasant glimpse of the loot all around you, highlighting all purple and gold items through walls in a very large radius around you. This includes viewing loot through Supply Bin lids.

Here are our top Eye For Quality Passive tips for Loba:

Make use of the extra knowledge by prioritising your loot at the start of a match. If you see a purple Evo Shield nearby, be sure to head straight there rather than working your way slowly towards it.

Loba’s Passive also acts as a recon ability of sorts, because by keeping an eye on the loot around you, you’ll also be notified when it has been taken. If a piece of loot you saw nearby earlier is no longer there, it means someone is nearby.

Tactical ability: Burglar’s Best Friend

Burglar’s Best Friend is a powerful teleportation ability held back by two things: its sluggishness and its overtness. With the flick of a wrist you can toss your bracelet a surprising distance in an arc through the air. Once it lands, it will teleport Loba to its location, incurring a slight post-teleport delay where you are unable to shoot or otherwise act.

Here are our top Burglar’s Best Friend Tactical tips for Loba:

While waiting for the bracelet to land (and shortly after teleporting), Loba is locked out of shooting, which makes this ability far less effective for use while under fire.

You can cut the teleport short by pressing the ability button again. Doing this will teleport you to the ground directly below the bracelet’s current position.

Be aware that the bracelet leaves a trail through the air similar to Wraith’s Tactical, and it’s very easy for enemies to spot. If at all possible, try to use the teleport away from enemy lines of sight, so that your movements are kept secret.

Wattson’s Interception Pylon will snatch your bracelet out of the air and return it to you. But Horizon’s Black Hole and Gravity Lift abilities will simply redirect the bracelet to a very hard-to-predict position. So be careful using Burglar’s Best Friend around such abilities.

Ultimate ability: Black Market Boutique

Black Market Boutique is a game-changer in some situations. Using this ability allows you to place a black market device in front of you, which allows any player to reach in and teleport up to two items out of all loot in a large radius around its location. This includes floor loot, death box loot, and anything else that isn’t already in another player’s inventory.

Here are our top Black Market Boutique Ultimate tips for Loba:

As of Season 7, you can take as much ammo as you can carry using the Black Market. Ammo does not count towards the two item limit.

Black Market excels in the late-game, particularly in the final few squads. You can safely stock up from behind cover, drawing from pretty much all remaining loot in the circle – and in such late-game scenarios, enemies are unlikely to give up their positioning in order to push you.

Be aware that it’s hard to use Black Market covertly. Not only is there a large flash when the device is set up, but while in use all loot in the vicinity will hover and shake slightly, alerting those who see it that a Black Market is being used nearby.

Black Market Boutique takes time to activate after placing the device. You won’t be able to start retrieving loot until around 4 seconds after placing it.

You can use the alternate interact button to retrieve the Black Market after you and your allies have finished using it. This will prevent enemies from benefitting from your ability.

Black Market Boutique has the same range as your Eye For Quality Passive, which means placing a black market device down at your feet will enable you to access any of the purple or gold loot you can see through walls nearby.

Loba hitbox vs other Legends

Apex Legends characters all have differently sized hitboxes, a fact which caused a bit of controversy in the early days of the battle royale. Nowadays, the discrepancies in hitbox size are addressed by two additional Passives shared out among several Legends:

Fortified is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets.

is for the larger Legends (Caustic and Gibraltar), and gives them a 15% damage reduction and immunity to slowdown when hit by bullets. Low Profile is for the smaller, harder to hit Legends (Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, and Wattson) and makes them take 5% more damage from all sources.

Loba’s tall but slender frame is most akin to Revenant or Pathfinder, and places her around the centre of the pack in terms of hitbox sizes. Not large enough to warrant Fortified, nor small enough to warrant Low Profile.

How to play Loba – top tips and tricks

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Loba.

Always look for the tactical advantage. Loba’s teleport should not be used as a panic button. It’s far better served as a carefully considered initiation tool. Look for the high ground or the unexpected flank attack. The same is true with the Black Market. Look for moments where you can ensure your safety while grabbing valuable loot. Don’t use your abilities without thinking.

Loba’s teleport should not be used as a panic button. It’s far better served as a carefully considered initiation tool. Look for the high ground or the unexpected flank attack. The same is true with the Black Market. Look for moments where you can ensure your safety while grabbing valuable loot. Don’t use your abilities without thinking. Communicate your findings to your team. The ability to peer into Supply Bins or buildings from afar and see the high-level loot that’s inside is an enormous benefit, and one that you should share with your allies. If you see a high concentration of purple and gold loot at a particular location, let your teammate(s) know. Don’t keep that information to yourself.

The ability to peer into Supply Bins or buildings from afar and see the high-level loot that’s inside is an enormous benefit, and one that you should share with your allies. If you see a high concentration of purple and gold loot at a particular location, let your teammate(s) know. Don’t keep that information to yourself. Focus on movement and gunplay during fights, rather than your abilities. Loba’s skillset is not geared towards use in the middle of a firefight like certain other characters’ skillsets. Her abilities are meant to be used during moments of downtime, or relative safety during a fight. If you’re in the middle of a highly dangerous and intense encounter, forget about your abilities for the moment. They won’t help you. Just focus on the gunplay.

And that’s all we’ve got for now on the Translocating Thief that is Loba in Apex Legends. For full details and opinions on all of the characters together, take a look at our Apex Legends characters guide for everything you need.