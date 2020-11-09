Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Counter-Strike surfing is the esport we deserve

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th November 2020 / 11:37PM

Vaporwave Greek architecture in a screenshot of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive map surf_pantheon.

Look, competitive Counter-Strike is nice and all, but on the 20th anniversary of v1.0 I do find myself consumed with dreams of a wholly different CS skill: surfing. It’s the freestyle skating to proper CS’s baseball, using a movement glitch to skid, glide, and soar through maps filled with abstract shapes. It is stylish as all hell. And people race surfing! Or you could go freestyle and hit cool tricks to wow judges! Maybe you could even do synchronised routines! Or, like with the X-Games, you could think it seems too much effort and just watch YouTube videos and coo approvingly. So let’s do that, for now.

First, a brief bit of surfing to demonstrate. Because we’re talking about something which grew up in the noughties, we cannot help but run into the Drowning Pool’s bedroom door-slamming anthem, Bodies:

Fall a few metres in Counter-Strike and you’ll usually grunt and be near-death. But with careful movement and the right angle, you can find yourself slipping around like greased lightning. It’s a funny old thing, started by mapper Charlie “Mariowned” Joyce after finding a weird slippy roof in a daft murderbox map he made. That led to the map surf_thegap, then surf_egypt, then surfing really popped off. Our pals Eurogamer talked with him about it last year, so head there if it’s history you’re after. Me, I’m here for cool tricks.

Surfing has continued across Counter-Strike, CS: Source, CS: Global Offensive, Team Fortress 2, and such – games with those lovely weird Valve physics. As long as the basic shapes are in there, mappers can go wild with dressing, and newer surf maps can look amazing.

Here’s surf_pantheon looking like the pre-rendered backgrounds of a 90s FMV game:

Cool caverns in surf_mesa:

Or the visceral spiral of surf_blackheart:

The utopian playground of surf_intra:

I feel bold bricolage stylings like Cosmo D games in surf_zoomathon:

Surf_fast channels Sonic:

And surf_kitsune is well cyber:

People do surf competitively. Servers and leaderboards track times and records for completing courses. Some of them are: ridiculous. But I don’t know, organised digital sports are more interested in teams murdering each other than sweet jumps. Tch, the state of things. But here are the grand finals of 2019 tournament Surf’s Up!

Surfing does also have scope for freestyle tricking, just bouncing around playground maps doing cool stunts like in the early days. I’d watch competitions with surfers competing to out-trick each other while judges hold up big digital cards with numbers on. God, I hope that’s happened and I just missed it. I’ve never wanted to be more wrong. Here’s me heading down another YouTube rabbit hole.

Man, I love surfing. I just wish I could, y’know, do it. Maybe I’m repeating my “Hey I should learn how to skateboard!” phase of my early thirties with sweet moves that, this time, won’t leave me bruised or endanger children in the park. Ah go on, just one tutorial then:

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: CS GO - Operation Vanguard

Valve demands heavy ransom

45

Wot I Think - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Serious business

142

Remembering Counter-Strike's forgotten beta maps

9

Happy 20th birthday to Counter-Strike, the first live service game

16

Latest articles

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Male or Female Eivor: how to change gender and Animus option explained

You get three different options to choose from when choosing your character in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Here's how it works.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridge Traitor: who is Soma's traitor?

There's a traitor to be weeded out in Grantebridge. Is it Birna, Lif or Galinn?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla fish locations: where to find every fish

Here's where to find every fish in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofred choice: should you spare or kill Leofred?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is full of choices that affect the story. Should you kill or spare Leofred?