Dell have chopped 15% off loads of gaming laptops in these early Black Friday deals

With Black Friday now taking place practically all month instead of just the week leading up to November 27th, there are early Black Friday deals galore on at the moment, and Dell have kicked off this week with 15% off a bunch of their gaming laptops and desktops. My pick of the lot is a Core i7 and RTX 2060-powered laptop for just over £200 off at £1147, but bigger spenders might also be pleased to here there’s an RTX 3080-powered Alienware desktop on sale, too, for £2082, down from its usual price of £2449 – probably making it one of the quickest ways to get hold of Nvidia’s new 4K monster card as well as a swish new PC in the process.

All you need to do is apply the promo code BLACK15 at checkout and you’ll get 15% taken off qualifying laptops. If it’s an Alienware bit you’re after, though, you’ll need to use the code AW15 instead. Either way, that’s at least a couple of hundred pounds in a lot of cases, including that aforementioned Core i7 / RTX 2060 laptop, which gets £202 shaved off its price to take it down to £1147.

As well as the Intel Core i7-10750H processor and RTX 2060 graphics chip, you also get a 512GB NVMe SSD for installing your games, 16GB of RAM clocked at a nippy 2933MHz, and a 15.6in, 1920×1080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate – which should be more than enough for the Core i7 and RTX 2060 combo.

If you’re after something slightly cheaper, then you might also want to consider one of Dell’s GTX 1660 Ti-based G5 15 models instead. There’s one with an otherwise identical spec to the G5 15 mentioned above for £1062 with the promo code, or you can go opt for just 8GB of RAM and drop the price to £1019. Personally, I’d be inclined to spend the extra and get the 16GB RAM model, as most games require at least 8GB these days, and it’s always good to have a little bit of leeway for running additional programs such as a web browser or chat apps like Discord at the same time.

Alas, there isn’t a huge amount of choice on the Alienware front if you’re looking for a laptop – the only model on sale for this week’s early Black Friday deals is a rather expensive model of their Alienware Area 51-m – a GTX 1660 Ti-based laptop with just a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for £1699 (£300 off its usual price of £1999). That’s not a particularly good deal in my eyes, especially compared to the G5 15 laptops I’ve mentioned above.

Instead, the best Alienware deals on their gaming desktops. Said desktops don’t come with a monitor, but if you’ve been hankering after Nvidia’s recently released (and very much sold out) RTX 3080, then this might be the quickest way to get one, as the 15% off deal extends to their RTX 3080-powered Alienware Aurora system.

Normally £2449, the promo code AW15 will knock this down to £2082, and as well as Nvidia’s new 4K monster card, you also get an Intel Core i7-10700KF processors (the K meaning it’s overclockable and the F meaning it doesn’t come with integrated graphics), a massive 32GB of RAM (that can be upgraded to 64GB if you wish down the line), as well as a 1TB NVME SSD. You also have the choice of adding more storage or opting for a more powerful processor if you prefer.

That’s still a sizeable chunk of change, of course, but not a bad figure considering the rest of the specs. There’s also an RTX 3090 Alienware Aurora desktop on sale, too, if you’ve got even more cash to spend. Normally £3949, this comes down to £3357 with the AW15 code, getting you the aforementioned RTX 3090 as well as an Intel Core i9-10900KF, 64GB of RAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD storage combo. Very much over the top for regular PC gaming, but if you want the best of the best for less than usual, now is probably the best time to take the plunge.

Of course, Black Friday proper is still a couple of weeks away yet, and we’ll likely see more offers crop up over the coming weeks. As a result, as tempting as this week’s 15% off deals are, you may also want to hold out a bit longer to see what else you can get nearer the time. to help you keep up to date with all of the best early Black Friday deals, make sure to keep an eye on our jumbo Black Friday hub page, as well as our regularly updated Black Friday gaming laptop deals for all the latest discounts and savings.