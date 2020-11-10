Assassin's Creed Valhalla fish locations: where to find every fish

Fish can be found all over the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You can trade them in for some pretty great rewards, including powerful runes for your weapons and armour. Problem is, finding fish in Valhalla is pretty tricky, so you’ll need to know exactly where to look. Luckily we’ve put together this guide on every fish location in AC: Valhalla. We’ll detail where to find each one, and the best ways to catch fish in general.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fish locations

So far I’ve found X fish in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As more are located, this list will be updated, so that you can trade in every fish and earn all rewards associated with them. Here’s a list of every fish in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

Bollock – found in the rivers of Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

– found in the rivers of Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire. Bream – found off the coasts of Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

– found off the coasts of Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire. Brown Trout – found in rivers of Ledecestrescire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Nottinghamshire.

– found in rivers of Ledecestrescire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Nottinghamshire. Bullhead – found in rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Essexe, Lincolnshire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Nottinghamshire.

– found in rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Essexe, Lincolnshire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Nottinghamshire. Burbot – found in rivers of Oxenefordscire, Cent, Sciropescire, Suthsexe, Glowecestrescire, Hamtunscire.

– found in rivers of Oxenefordscire, Cent, Sciropescire, Suthsexe, Glowecestrescire, Hamtunscire. Cod – found off the coasts of East Anglia, Cent and Essexe

– found off the coasts of East Anglia, Cent and Essexe Eel – found in rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire.

– found in rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire. Flatfish – found off the coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

– found off the coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire. Grey Trout – found in rivers of Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

– found in rivers of Cent, Essexe, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire. Halibut – found off the coasts of Grantebridge, East Anglia, Lincolnscire and Euvicsire.

– found off the coasts of Grantebridge, East Anglia, Lincolnscire and Euvicsire. Perch – found in rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Snottinghamshire.

– found in rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Snottinghamshire. Salmon – found in rivers of Lincolnscire, Euvicscire, Snotinghamscire.

– found in rivers of Lincolnscire, Euvicscire, Snotinghamscire. Shad – East Anglia, Lincolnscire and Eurvicsire.

– East Anglia, Lincolnscire and Eurvicsire. Sturgeon – found in rivers and seas of Cent, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire.

How to unlock fish locations

To unlock the locations of fish in AC: Valhalla you will need to purchase volumes of the ‘Fantastic Fish and Where to Find Them’ book. We managed to purchase these from a variety of vendors, mostly at general stores in major areas. Once you’ve purchased a volume, you can check it in your inventory to view fish locations.

Best way to catch fish

Catching fish in Valhalla is pretty difficult. You can use the fishing rope once you’ve unlocked the Fishing Hut in your settlement. You can also rely on your weapons to get the fish. You can highlight fish using Odin’s sight, and then jump in and hack away at them. You can also use your bow, so bring plenty of arrows. The best way to catch fish is actually with oil barrels. Simply throw one into the water and shoot it to cause a huge explosion. This will kill all nearby fish, allowing you to simply pick up their remains.

What to do with the fish you’ve caught

Once you have upgraded your settlement to level two, a fish store will appear. You can go to this character to see what fish can be traded in. You’ll generally need to trade in two fish of different types in exchange for loot like runes. Make sure you’re catching fish while playing, as you can just head home to see if any can be traded. You can also sell them if you need a little extra silver.

That’s all of the fish locations we have so far in AC: Valhalla. For more on the game be sure to check out our review. After that, there’s our look at the PC requirements for running it.