Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofred choice: should you spare or kill Leofred?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Ledecestrescire arc culminates in an intense battle against an ailing king. Once the dust has settled, the king’s main ally will challenge you to a fight, determined to stay loyal until the end. Leofred will back down once you’ve bested him, and you’ll be given a choice: kill or spare Leofred? Let’s take a look at what you should do.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: should you spare or kill Leofred?

Poor Leofred. He’s dedicated himself to protecting his king at all costs, but is unaware of the shady dealings that have been going on in the background. After beating him in a one-on-one fight, you’ll get the chance to kill or spare him. You should spare Leofred, as he will give you the location of a very valuable document. It’s essentially a contract set up by the Zealots, a bounty for killing you. If you spare Leofred you will be able to intercept this bounty and burn it, preventing the Zealots from being able to hunt you. If you choose to kill Leofred, the Zealots will learn your identity and will be more aggressive in hunting you down. It’s a slight change in the dynamics of the Order of Zealots encounters, but one that could prove troublesome if you make the wrong choice.

Hunted mission

If you choose to spare Leofred you will be given a new quest to take on. You’ll need to head to a statue in Venonis, where you’ll find a small bowl holding a note. You can burn this note, which essentially planned to out your identity to the Zealots. Burning it means they won’t hunt you, giving you the upper hand in the process. We’ve shown the note in the image below.

That's what will happen if you choose to spare or save Leofred in AC: Valhalla.