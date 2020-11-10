Assassin's Creed Valhalla Nickel: where to find Nickel Ingots

You can upgrade most of the gear you find while playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Your trusty blacksmith will use certain resources to unlock higher-level upgrades, one of them being Nickel Ingots. These are used to upgrade superior gear to flawless gear, and are pretty hard to find at the start of the game. To help you track down your first Nickel Ingot we’ve listed some locations where you can find them below. We’ll also be detailing the fastest way to get Nickel, so that you can upgrade your weapons and armour.

How to get Nickel Ingots in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Nickel Ingot can be found in regions of suggested power of 55 or higher. It’s unlikely that you’ll find any in the starting areas of the game. Instead, you’ll need to head to East Anglia (keep an eye out for romance options here) and look for treasure to pick up your first few Nickel Ingots. Brisleah Farm is a great place to pick up a Nickel Ingot, we’ve marked the location on the image below:

We managed to find Nickel Ingots at most of the Raid locations in East Anglia. There is also a guaranteed one at King’s Bury, just south of the East Anglia label on the map. Just look out for the Ingot symbol on your compass, unveiling yellow points of interest as you explore East Anglia.

In addition to East Anglia, Lunden is also a great place to pick up Nickel Ingots. The Temple of Sulis and the Lundinium Bureau both have Nickel Ingots, as do the Raids in this area.

Fastest way to farm Nickel Ingots

Given that Nickel Ingots only appear at specific locations, and can only be collected once, farming them is tricky. The fastest way to get more is to head to a merchant once you have found your first one, as they can then be purchased for 250 Silver. Currently, this is the best way to get more Nickel, so stock up on silver and buy as many as you need. For a look at earning silver, head to our silver making guide.

What are Nickel Ingots used for?

Nickel Ingots are used in the second batch of upgrades for pieces of gear. You can turn superior gear into flawless gear using Nickel, unlocking higher stats for each piece. These upgrades cost between one and three ingots apiece.

So there you have it, all you need to know about getting Nickel Ingots in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For more on the game be sure to read our guide on finding every type of fish. Then, head over to our review.