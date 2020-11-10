This LG 1440p G-Sync Compatible monitor is £100 off right now

The early Black Friday deals continue apace this week, and those looking to get one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors with a 2560×1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate on the cheap should definitely turn their attention to Currys PC World right now, where they’ve slashed £100 off LG’s well-regarded UltraGear 27GL850-B display. A favourite of our friends over at Digital Foundry, this monitor has been out of stock over on Amazon for absolutely ages, and has historically cost at least £480 or more for most of the year. As a result, today’s price of just £339 is a right old steal for a monitor of this calibre, and is well worth snapping up if you’re in need of a new gaming screen.

I should note, while today’s deal price is £100 less than what it’s cost for the last few months at Currys PC World, it isn’t one of their official Black Friday prices. As a result, there’s a chance the price might fall even further as we get closer to the big day in a couple of weeks time, so you may want to hold off for now to see what else you can get nearer the time.

Still, if you’re in need of a new gaming monitor right now, this is certainly one of the better prices I’ve seen for this display in recent months. Indeed, it beats Overclockers UK’s current Black Friday deal price, where it’s available for £350, so I’d be surprised if the price dropped much lower than this in the next few weeks.

The 27GL850-B is a great screen, too. As our friends at Digital Foundry say, its Nano IPS panel “combine[s] the wide viewing angles and excellent colour reproduction of IPS with the 1ms response time, superior motion handling and extremely low input lag (4ms) we’d normally associate with a high-end TN panel”, giving you the best of both worlds when it comes to gaming.

The 27GL850-B also comes with a clutch of USB ports for connecting up your mouse and keyboard (as opposed to LG’s very similar-sounding 27GN850, which doesn’t) as well as a height-adjustable stand, and it’s one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible screens, too, meaning AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike can take advantage of its variable refresh rate technology for super smooth, tear-free gaming at high frame rates.

If you’d rather take a punt on a proper Black Friday deal, though, then be sure to keep an eye on our regularly updated hub of all the best Black Friday monitor deals you can get right now for all the latest offers.