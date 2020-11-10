Xbox Game Pass adds The Sims and other EA games this December

As if all the games on offer on Xbox Game Pass for PC weren’t already a pretty good deal, Electronic Arts are adding a big old library of games to the service soon, too. As of December 15th, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate members will have access to EA Play for no extra cost. That means for your basic Game Pass sub of £8/$10 a month, you can play tons of Microsoft’s games (as well as many others) and all your fave EA ones like Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Sims 4, Battlefield V and more.

Oh actually, all the Mass Effect games are in there, too. Now is probably as good a time as any to play them, seeing as BioWare recently announced the trilogy remaster, as well as the fact they’re working on a new one. Check out the full EA Play library here.

EA Play (formerly Origin Access) would normally cost £4 a month by itself. As well as its library of older games to play, it also gives you ten-hour trials of new games before they launch. On its own, it’s not as good as Microsoft’s offering, but rolled into one it’s a pretty solid deal.



Microsoft note that you’ll need to download EA’s games via the new, creatively-named, EA Desktop App. EA Play and Game Pass have separate libraries still, it’s just that your subscription gives you access to both.

It’s worth mentioning that for console players, EA Play is available with your Game Pass subscription right now. So rude to make us PC folks wait, it’s almost like Microsoft launched a new Xbox today or something.

Elsewhere in Game Pass news, a few more games are set to hit the service this month. Here’s what’s on the way:

November 10th – Tetris Effect: Connected

November 12th – Final Fantasy VIII Remastered and Streets Of Rogue

November 17th – Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition and Halo 4

November 19th – River City Girls

On top of all that, starting today Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also comes with a free 30-day trial of Disney+. If you wait for the entire second season of The Mandalorian to be available on it (they’re releasing it weekly, boo) you could binge the whole thing for free, which would be great. Watching the first episode the other day reminded me of Nate’s very good piece on how Mando is basically an RPG protagonist that gets caught up in endless side quests.

You can still nab an Xbox Game Pass sub for just £1/$1 for your first month if you’re interested. Have a gander at the games included with a PC subscription right here.